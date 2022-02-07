Lucid: The Upmarket Bet Is Increasingly Crowded

Feb. 03, 2023 3:00 PM ETLucid Group, Inc. (LCID)BMWYY, F, GM, MBGAF, TSLA, VWAGY
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.04K Followers

Summary

  • LCID's bet on the upmarket segment may not work in its favor, especially with many legacy automakers similarly releasing premium EV line-ups.
  • Its lack of profitability may pose headwinds to its valuations as well, since the management may continue relying on stock sales or debt leveraging in the intermediate term.
  • With LCID about to launch its SUV Gravity by 2023 and start production by 2024, it is unsurprising that Mr. Market remains bearish due to the potential increase in capital expenditure.
  • Alternatively, the PIF may actually be planning to acquire LCID, as it intended to do with TSLA in 2018.
  • It would allow LCID to access the immense assets worth $607.42B, possibly bankrolling the company's expansion over the next decade.

Gambling chips stacked around roulette wheel on gaming table

Michael Blann/DigitalVision via Getty Images

The Premium Thesis Is Compelling

Lucid Group, Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) has been heavily battered, after it only delivered 4.36K vehicles in 2022, compared to the original guidance of up to 14K in the

LCID 1Y Stock Price

S&P Capital IQ

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
5.04K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.