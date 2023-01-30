Iovance And Its Struggle To Bring TIL Therapy To Market

Summary

  • Iovance Biotherapeutics is a company that develops cancer immunotherapies, including lifileucel, an autologous cancer immunotherapy.
  • Lifileucel is produced by collecting TILs from a patient's tumor and infusing them back into the patient and is a form of personalized medicine.
  • The company is facing challenges in the regulatory process for lifileucel, including developing potency assays and the complicated process of the therapy.
  • Metastatic melanoma is the current focus for lifileucel, which has shown promising results and meaningful differentiation from current treatments.
  • The potential market for lifileucel is large, as more than 40% of metastatic melanoma patients do not respond to anti-PD-1 therapy, but Iovance may need additional funding in the future.

Introduction

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) develops cancer immunotherapies, with lifileucel, an autologous cancer immunotherapy, being its primary asset, produced by expanding tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes collected from a patient's tumor in the lab and infusing them back into the patient to attack cancer cells, making

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

