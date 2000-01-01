The Bull Case For Bonds Revisited

Jan. 31, 2023
Summary

  • The leading indicators of growth and inflation both continue to suggest a bond rally is a distinct probability during 2023.
  • Sentiment and positioning are at levels indicative of excellent long-term contrarian buying opportunities.
  • Regardless of your secular outlook for interest rates, bonds look to be a far more compelling cyclical investment compared to stocks.
  • With a tight labour market, robust economy and China reopening all dynamics which may cause this business cycle to play out slower than expected, some patience is still warranted for those bullish bonds.

Low Poly Black Bull

asbe/iStock via Getty Images

The fundamentals favour a cyclical rally in bonds

When assessing the forward-looking indicators of the growth and liquidity cycles, it is the bond market that appears most disconnected from where these leading indicators suggest we are

Business Cycle & Yields

Business Cycle & Bonds

OECD Leading Indicator Diffusion Index & Yields

NAHB Housing Index & Yields

TNX Copper/Gold Ratio

TNX Consumer Discretionary vs. Consumer Staples Stocks

TNX Regional Banks vs. Utilities

Assets & Market Yield

Treasury Bonds Total Return around Inflation Peaks

Source: 3Fourteen Research

Fixed Income Asset Allocation Quadrant

10-year Treasury Hedgers Position

30-Year Treasury Hedgers Position

TLT Open Interest Ratio Weekly

Stocks vs. Bond Valuations

S&P 500 Excess Yield

Stocks vs. Bonds

TNX Momentum: Price vs. 50-day Moving Average

Momentum: Price vs. 50-day Moving Average

TLT Seasonality

Editor and publisher of AcheronInsights.com. Investment research centered around using the business cycle to your advantage and a "jack of all trades" approach, focusing on macro, fundamentals, technicals, sentiment, and market structure.I am a CFA charterholder with a background in financial planning and investment analysis.

