Summary

  • Nickel spot prices were slightly lower the last month and the LME inventory was lower.
  • Nickel market news - ING: Short-term pressure for nickel due to a surplus in the market, but said prices should see some support from tight conditions for Class 1 nickel.
  • Nickel company news - Nickel Industries Ltd enters into agreements to acquire interests in two producing nickel assets. Queensland Pacific Metals' non-binding letter of interest received from Export Development Canada.
  • Canada Nickel confirms major discovery at Reid, multi-hundred-meter intervals of mineralization. Murchison Minerals drills 19.92 m at 1.17% NiEq. Power Nickel drills 0.88% Ni, 0.56% Cu, 0.06% Co, 1.64 ppm Pd and 0.15 ppm Pt over 40.30m.
Welcome to the nickel miners news for January.

The past month saw some analysts forecasts released for the nickel market in 2023, with forecasts of excess new Indonesian supply possibly balanced by strong China demand from the Covid-19 reopening.

