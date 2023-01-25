Welcome to the nickel miners news for January.
The past month saw some analysts forecasts released for the nickel market in 2023, with forecasts of excess new Indonesian supply possibly balanced by strong China demand from the Covid-19 reopening.
As of January 30, the nickel spot price was USD 13.04, slightly lower than USD 13.43 last month. LME shows the price at USD 29,060/tonne. Nickel inventory at the London Metals Exchange [LME] was lower the past month at 49,542 tonnes (54,228 tonnes last month).
Nickel spot price 5 year chart - Current price = USD 13.04/lb
Sumitomo Metal Mining forecasts (as of Sept. 2022) small nickel deficits for 2022 and 2023 (source, page 11)
BloombergNEF forecasts "battery" nickel demand set to surge over ten-fold this decade as the EV boom takes off (2020 chart)
Trend Investing v IEA demand forecast for EV metals (Trend Investing) (IEA)
2021 IEA forecast growth in demand for selected minerals from clean energy technologies by scenario, 2040 relative to 2020 - Increases Of Lithium 13x to 42x, Graphite 8x to 25x, Cobalt 6x to 21x, Nickel 7x to 19x, Manganese 3x to 8x, Rare Earths 3x to 7x, and Copper 2x to 3x
Source: International Energy Agency 2021 report
2022 - IEA forecasts 60 new nickel mines needed by 2030
BMI forecasts we need 330+ new EV metal mines from 2022 to 2035 to meet surging demand - 72 new 45,500tpa nickel mines needed by 2035
On December 28 Investing News reported:
Nickel price forecast: Top trends that will impact nickel in 2023.....The reported LME stocks are now below three weeks of consumption... "China's relaxation of its COVID policy would have a significant effect on the steel market, and by extension on the nickel market," Manthey said. Looking over to supply, Indonesia will be key to watch as it boosts production to meet demand...."We believe rising output in Indonesia will pressure nickel prices next year,"... "The lack of advanced, viable nickel projects will put a scarcity premium on the nickel assets that can advance into production in the next several years."...In closing, Manthey reiterated that ING expects short-term pressure for nickel due to a surplus in the market, but said prices should see some support from tight conditions for Class 1 material. "We see prices hovering between US$20,000 and US$20,500 over the first two quarters of 2023 before gradually increasing to US$21,000 in 3Q and US$22,000 in 4Q as the global growth outlook starts to improve," Manthey said....Panelists polled by FocusEconomics see nickel prices averaging US$21,559 by the end of 2022 and US$20,366 by the end of 2023.
On January 10 Financial Post reported:
India's foray into the EV battery market lacks some key ingredients. ..The world's second most populous country has only a fraction of the raw materials needed to satisfy domestic demand for lithium-ion batteries - forecast by Crisil to grow 100 fold by 2030 - let alone produce on a global scale...As the world moves away from gasoline-fueled combustion engines, demand for lithium, nickel, cobalt and other metals that go into lithium-ion batteries is soaring. BloombergNEF estimates that global appetite for the metals used in next-generation batteries increased 50% last year alone and will nearly quadruple by the end of the decade. Supplies are getting tight, and that's already driving up costs...
On January 10 Bloomberg reported:
Nickel market faces new shock as 'Big Shot' boosts metal output.... Tsingshan, which is already building facilities to produce refined nickel in Indonesia, is in discussions with several struggling Chinese copper plants about processing its material into the more-valuable refined metal... If successful, Tsingshan's plan, together with similar moves by its peers, could double Chinese refined nickel production this year, from about 180,000 tons in 2022 - adding roughly a fifth to global refined output.
On January 12 Mining.com reported:
Metals prices could spike with markets so tight, Trafigura says....His comments come as mining executives warn that much more investment is needed to ensure the world has enough supplies of energy-transition metals in the next decade.....
On January 19 Reuters reported: "Davos 2023: LME CEO says nickel reforms to be implemented 'relatively quickly.'"
Producers
Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)
Vale plans a US$1.7B Voisey's Bay expansion plan to boost their nickel production. Construction began in 2018 and is expected to be complete by 2022. You can read more here.
No nickel news for the month.
Norilsk Nickel (LSX: MNOD) (OTCPK:NILSY)
On January 16 MMC Norilsk Nickel announced: "Nornickel tests new technologies as Norilsk is undergoing a makeover."
On January 24 MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:
Nornickel announces consolidated production results for FY2022.....In 4Q22, consolidated nickel output increased 1% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to 60kt, practically all of which were produced from the Company's own Russian feed (59.7 kt)......In 2022, consolidated nickel output increased 13% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 219 kt, almost all of which were produced from own Russian feed (218.7 kt, +15% y-o-y)......
BHP Group [ASX:BHP] (NYSE:BHP)
BHP's Nickel West (includes the Mt Keith nickel mine in Australia) has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 4.1Mt contained nickel with a Total Resource contained nickel of 6.3Mt, with an average grade of 0.58% Ni in sulphide ore. Nickel West produced 80 kt of nickel in FY 2020. Stage 1 production of the Kwinana Nickel Refinery is aimed to be 100ktpa nickel sulphate.
On January 19 BHP Group announced: "BHP operational review for the half year ended 31 December 2022." Highlights include:
BHP's Nickel West operations
Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)
On January 26 Glencore announced:
World's first Battery Passport proof of concept provides pioneering step in supply-chain transparency. Glencore is proud to be part of the world's first battery passport proof of concept launched by the Global Battery Alliance.....
Jinchuan Group [HK:2362]
On January 9 Jinchuan Group Co., Ltd. announced:
Jinchuan contributes to new chapter in China's nickel cobalt industry.....Jinchuan will ensure that the total R&D investment at the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) period is no less than 5.5 billion yuan (about $810 million), strive to undertake more than 5 national major projects and 20 provincial key projects, and achieve a conversion rate of scientific and technological achievements of more than 65%.....
Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (OTCPK:SMMYY)
No news for the month.
Anglo American [LSX:AAL] (OTCPK:AAUKF)
No nickel news for the month.
Eramet (OTCPK:ERMAY)
No nickel related news.
Sherritt International (OTCPK:SHERF)[TSX:S]
On January 23 Sherritt International announced: "Sherritt reports strong 2022 production results and provides 2023 guidance." Highlights include:
2022 Actual
2023 Guidance
IGO Limited [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY)
No nickel related news.
Panoramic Resources [ASX:PAN] (OTCPK:PANRF)
Panoramic's Savannah mine and mill has a forecast life of mine average annual production rate of 10,800t of nickel, 6,100t of copper and 800t of cobalt metal contained in concentrate.
On January 9 Panoramic Resources announced: "Preliminary December quarter production results." Highlights include:
Nickel Industries Limited [ASX:NIC] (OTCPK:NICMF)
On January 18 Nickel Industries Limited announced: "Transition to nickel matte and continued ramp-up of ANI underpins strong December quarter." Highlights include:
On January 18 Nickel Industries Limited announced:
Nickel Industries enters into agreements to acquire interests in two producing nickel assets and announces a US$471 million capital raise.....
On January 19 Nickel Industries Limited announced:
Successful completion of Institutional Placement. The Institutional Placement raised approximately A$264 million (US$185 million) from the issue of 259.1 million new ordinary shares ("New Shares") at A$1.02 per New Share. The Institutional Placement was strongly supported by both new and existing institutional shareholders....
Nickel 28 Capital Corp. [TSXV:NKL] [GR:3JC]
No news for the month.
Mincor Resources [ASX:MCR] (OTCPK:MCRZF)
On January 10 Mincor Resources announced:
Completion of Share Purchase Plan. Mincor Resources NL (ASX: MCR, "Mincor" or "the Company") is pleased to confirm that the Share Purchase Plan [SPP], which closed early on 3 January 2023 with valid applications for a total of 6,292,890 new shares (New Shares), is complete. The SPP raised a total of $8,747,500 (before costs), exceeding the targeted $5,000,000.
On January 19 Mincor Resources announced: "Outstanding new high-grade intercepts point to extensions at Northern operations as initial Cassini UG drilling commences. Broader exploration envelope emerging at the Northern Operations, with recent underground diamond drilling highlighting potential extensions to the Durkin North channel." Highlights include:
Other nickel producers
First Quantum Minerals [TSX:FM] (OTCPK:FQVLF), Franco/Nevada [TSX:FNV], MMG [HK:1208], South32 [ASX:S32], Lundin Mining [TSX:LUN], Nickel Asia Corporation [PSE:NIKL] (OTC:NIKAY), Platinum Group Metals' [TSX:PTM] (PLG).
Horizonte Minerals Plc [TSX:HZM] [AIM:HZM]
Horizonte is developing its 100% owned Araguaia Nickel Project (Araguaia) as Brazil's next major ferronickel mine.
On January 24 Horizonte Minerals Plc announced:
Horizonte Minerals Plc submits Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for its Vermelho Nickel Cobalt Project.
Poseidon Nickel [ASX:POS] (OTC:PSDNF)
No news for the month.
Talon Metals [TSX:TLO] (OTCPK:TLOFF) Tamarack - (JV with Rio Tinto)
Tamarack is a high grade nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, USA, with considerable exploration upside. Talon Metals owns a 51% project share, with potential to further earn-in to a 60% share by 2026.
On January 19 Talon Metals announced:
US EV Battery Supply Chain: Talon Metals confirms potential new system of high-grade nickel mineralization at Tamarack Nickel Project in Central Minnesota. Exploration team identifies new high-grade nickel mineralization to be called the "Raptor Zone", intersecting high-grade nickel in first 6 out of 9 holes nearly 2 miles from the current resource area.
Garibaldi Resources [TSXV:GGI] [GR:RQM] [LN:OUX6] (OTCPK:GGIFF)
No news for the month.
OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF)
Owns the West Musgrave nickel-copper project in Western Australia as well as several other mines.
No significant news for the month.
St George Mining Ltd. [ASX:SGQ] [GR:SOG]
The Cathedrals, Stricklands and Investigators nickel-copper discoveries (at Mt Alexander) are located on E29/638, which is held in joint venture by Western Areas Limited (25%) and St George (75%). St George is the Manager of the Project with Western Areas retaining a 25% non-contributing interest in the Project (in regard to E29/638 only) until there is a decision to mine.
No significant news for the month.
Queensland Pacific Metals [ASX:QPM] (OTCPK:QPMLF)
On December 16, Queensland Pacific Metals announced: "Debt funding update." Highlights include:
Premium Nickel Resources Corporation [TSXV:PNRL](OTCQX:PNRLF)
On January 20 Premium Nickel Resources Corporation announced:
Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. to begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market and Appoints Timothy H. Moran as CLO.....Premium Nickel Resources Ltd. (TSXV: PNRL) (OTCQX: PNRLF) ("PNRL" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the common shares of the Company will begin trading on the OTCQX Best Market ("OTCQX Market") at the open of the market on January 20, 2023 under the symbol "PNRLF".
Canada Nickel Company [TSXV:CNC](OTCQX:CNIKF)
On January 4 Canada Nickel Company announced: "Canada Nickel announces integration of carbon capture & storage into Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project."
On January 18 Canada Nickel Company announced: "Canada Nickel confirms major discovery at Reid, provides financing update." Highlights include:
Investors can view a CEO video here, or a CEO interview here on Trend Investing.
Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTCPK:ARRRF)
No significant nickel news for the month. Ardea did announce an Ionic Clay rare earth discovery.
Centaurus Metals Limited [ASX:CTM] (OTCQX:CTTZF)
Centaurus Metals is an Australian-based minerals exploration company focused on the near-term development of the Jaguar Nickel Sulphide Project, in Northern Brazil.
On January 24 Centaurus Metals Limited announced:
December 2022 quarterly activities report. Jaguar Mineral Resource increased to 108.0Mt @ 0.87% Ni for 938,500 tonnes of contained nickel metal; Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) continues and remains on track for delivery by mid-2023.....
Widgie Nickel [ASX:WIN]
On January 23 Widgie Nickel announced: "Gillett Mineral Resource expands in size and confidence, with further near-term growth potential." Highlights include:
On January 23 Widgie Nickel announced: "Updated announcement-Gillett Mineral Resource expands in size and confidence....."
Sama Resources [TSXV: SME] [GR;8RS] (OTCPK:SAMMF)
On January 10 Sama Resources announced: "Sama reports on four additional drill holes from the Grata nickel-copper prospect, located in the Ivory Coast, West Africa." Highlights include:
On January 17 Sama Resources announced: "Sama continues consistent results with four additional drill holes from the Grata Nickel-Copper-Palladium Project. "Highlights include:
On January 24 Sama Resources announced:
Sama reports initial metallurgical recoveries from the Grata Prospect and improved metallurgy from the main zone at the Samapleu Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Platinum Group Element (PGE) Project, located in the Ivory Coast, West Africa.
Murchison Minerals [TSXV:MUR] (OTCQB:MURMF)
On January 17 Murchison Minerals reported:
Murchison Minerals releases assays for remaining holes drilled at Barre de Fer Zone, confirms high-grade near surface nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide mineralization...on the 100% - owned HPM (Haut-Plateau de la Manicouagan) Project, located in Quebec....BDF22-010 intersected multiple strong intervals of massive to semi-massive mineralization including:
- 19.92 m at 1.17% NiEq or 3.49% CuEq (29.71m to 49.63 m)
Power Nickel [TSXV:PNPN] (OTCQB:CMETF)
On January 12 Power Nickel announced: "Power Nickel extends PN-22-009 nickel mineralization from 25 to 40m. 0.88% Ni, 0.56% Cu, 0.06% Co, 1.64 ppm Pd and 0.15 ppm Pt over 40.30m in PN-22-009." Highlights include:
Including:
Investors can view the company presentation here and a recent Trend Investing CEO interview here.
The Metals Company (TMC)
No significant news for the month.
Artemis Resources [ASV:ARV], Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ], Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], Cassini Resources [ASX: CZI] (OTC:CSSQF), Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Ltd. [CSE:NICO] (OTCQB:NICLF), Electra Battery Materials [TSXV:ELBM] (ELBMF), Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Flying Nickel Mining Corp. [TSXV:FLYN], FPX Nickel [TSXV:FPX], Grid Metals Corp [TSXV:GRDM], Go Metals [CSE:GOCO] (OTCPK:GOCOF), Huntsman Exploration [TSXV:HMAN] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Inomin Mines [TSXV:MINE], Jervois Global Limited [ASX:JRV] (OTCQX:JRVMF), New Age Metals [TXV:NAM], Nickel Creek Platinum [TSX:NCP] (OTCQX:NCPCF), Nordic Nickel Limited [ASX:NNL], Pancontinental Resources Corporation [TSXV:PUC], Polymet Mining [TSX:POM], Renforth Resources [CSE:RFR] (OTCQB:RFHRF), Rox Resources [ASX:RXL], S2 Resources (ASX:S2R), Stillwater Critical Minerals [TSXV:PGE] (OTCQB:PGEZF), Sunrise Energy Metals [ASX:SRL] (OTCQX:SREMF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] [FRA:DJ5C] (OTCPK:NILIF), Talisman Mining Ltd. [ASX:TLM], Tartisan Nickel Corp. [CSE:TN] (OTCQX:TTSRF), Transition Metals [TSXV:XTM], URU Metals Ltd. [LSE:URU] [GR:NVRA], Wall Bridge Mining [TSX:WM], and Zeb Nickel Corp. [TSXV:ZBNI] (OTCQB:ZBNIF).
Note: Some of the above companies are covered in the Cobalt monthly news.
Nickel spot prices were slightly lower the last month and the LME inventory was lower.
Highlights for the month were:
As usual all comments are welcome.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Trend Investing subscribers benefit from early access to articles and exclusive articles on investing ideas and the latest trends (especially in the EV and EV metals sector). Plus CEO interviews, chat room access with other professional investors. Read "The Trend Investing Difference", or sign up here.
