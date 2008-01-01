gorodenkoff

Back in July 2021, we published KLA Corp: World-Class Company On Sale, highlighting the company's strong competitive position, business prospects and attractive valuation. Since its publication, KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) has outperformed Lam Research (LRCX) and Applied Materials (AMAT), two of its closest comps, by 3-4% points, and has outperformed by S&P 500 by ~1% points, which is a continuation of the company's historical outperformance, demonstrating the quality of the company's businesses and financial returns.

KLAC recently reported their FYQ2 earnings and issued disappointing CYQ3 guidance, causing much concern. With the market in a state of transition and heightened volatility, we believe it is important to share our latest insights on the stock to benefit our readers.

Earnings Recap

KLA Corporation exceeded pre-print consensus revenue for the fiscal year 2nd quarter (December) by 6% due to enhanced supply chain operations. However, the company's guidance for the fiscal year 3rd quarter (March) sales fell 7% below previous market expectations, as the expected drop in Wafer Fab Equipment (WFE) is poised to impact the company's financial results.

We were taken aback by the magnitude of the anticipated sequential revenue decrease for the March quarter, given the commonly held perception of the resilience and extended lead times of process control tools compared to other front-end segments, as well as the robust 2023 outlook for EUV shipments by ASML and the assumed close relationship between process control and lithography deployments.

Intel's (INTC) horrendous earnings report and Q1 guidance, which came out on the same day as KLAC's and missed consensus estimates by a country mile, didn't help sentiment on the semi sector. As a result of its earnings and market sentiment, KLAC ended the day (January 27th) down 6.9%.

Key Takeaways From Last Week

Stable gross margins in 2023: KLAC expects to maintain its gross margin profile 2023 despite the challenging outlook for WFE equipment spending. The company forecasts a contraction of around 20% in WFE equipment spending year-over-year in 2023, but management remains optimistic that the business will be able to deliver non-GAAP gross margins of at least 60% on average, due to its dominant position within the process control segment. This reflects the significant value that the company's process control tools bring to its customers and the strength of its position in the market.

Cutting costs: KLA is aware of the difficult market conditions and predicts continued weakness in the WFE equipment spending throughout 2023. KLA has reduced its operational expenses by 2% in the March quarter, down to $545 million, and expects to continue reducing these expenses for the rest of the year, with a target of around $530-$535 million per quarter. Despite this, KLA is still dedicated to maintaining its research and development programs, which are important for its long-term device scaling goals. Overall, this decision is seen as positive as it should increase investor confidence and reduce the impact of operating margin compression in the face of potential recession.

More volatile than expected: As stated earlier, we were surprised by the magnitude of the anticipated sequential revenue decline. KLAC's book to bill ratio is expected to be around 0.75, with orders declining by approximately 35% quarter over quarter, due to the company's combined performance obligations and proactive adjustments related to China. This trend of declining orders is expected to continue as customers have limited motivation to place new orders due to KLAC's large backlog and decreasing capital expenditure budgets. While KLAC is widely recognized as a beneficiary of Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) technology, the company has stated that approximately 15-20% of its revenue is directly linked to EUV.

Financial & Valuation

After years of strong growth, KLAC's revenue growth is projected to decrease to 10.7% in the fiscal year ending June 2023 and to decrease further by 14.5% in the following fiscal year. This decline is largely due to the expected contraction of 20% in the WFE market. However, KLAC is expected to perform better than the market as a result of its greater exposure to the foundry and logic segments and lower exposure to the memory segment, which is experiencing a much greater decline.

Despite the weakened end market, KLAC's management expects the gross margins to remain stable at above 60%. This is a remarkable feat, as KLAC's historical gross margins have consistently been higher than those of its competitors, Lam Research and Applied Materials, which are in the 40% range. This reflects KLAC's value-added and differentiated offerings.

Operating margins, however, are projected to decrease to 36.2% in the fiscal year ending June 2024 before rebounding to 39.0% in the following fiscal year. Even with agile opex management, it is difficult to right size operating expenses for a single correction year. This results in a decrease in earnings per share of 24.6% in the fiscal year ending June 2024, before rebounding by 28% to $23.40 in FY25.

KLAC is currently trading at a premium to its 5-year PE range, which is not unexpected given the forecasted trough in earnings for fiscal year 2024. The company's valuation of 18.8x forward one-year consensus earnings per share is higher compared to AMAT and LRCX's valuation of approximately 16.3x. This premium is justifiable due to KLAC's lower exposure to the commoditized and volatile memory market and the company's lower supply chain risk compared to LRCX and AMAT.

Risks

Memory recovery: Over the past two years, KLAC shares have outperformed its peers, largely due to its greater focus on foundry and logic and lower exposure to the volatile memory market. However, as the memory market recovers, KLAC may not perform as well as its peers, Applied Materials and Lam Research, as investors shift their attention to these companies with more growth potential. Currently, KLAC is still seen as a safer investment over the long term, due to its consistent need for investment in advanced technology and the uncertainty associated with the memory market.

Geopolitical: KLAC derives 27% of its revenue from mainland China and another 27% from China's Taiwan province, bringing its total Greater China exposure to 54%. The U.S. government imposed new export regulations in October 2022 for semiconductor and high-performance computing technology destined for mainland China. These regulations require export licenses for all KLA products and services to customers in China producing advanced logic, NAND and DRAM ICs. KLA is also restricted from providing U.S.-origin tools, software, and technology to wafer fab equipment manufacturers and mask shops in China without an export license. Deteriorating geopolitical relationship between the US and China will disproportionately impact KLAC.

Cyclicality: KLA-Tencor has experienced consistent yearly growth in its earnings per share since fiscal year 2016. The EPS has increased nearly tenfold, from $2.98 in FY15 to the expected $24.27 in FY23. Although the semiconductor industry experienced a period of weakness around 2018, KLA-Tencor continued to grow despite this. This historical success may lead investors to believe that the semiconductor industry is less volatile now, fueled by growing demand for chips, industry consolidation, and overall maturity. However, a more cautious viewpoint suggests that this period of growth was due to a stable global macroeconomic environment as economies recovered from the 2008 financial crisis, negative real interest rates in developed markets, and geopolitical stability. The current era, marked by rising interest rates, conflicts, deteriorating economic growth, and strained geopolitical relationships, may bring back the fluctuations in the Wafer Fab Equipment market seen in the past.

Conclusion

KLAC's earnings results generated conflicting emotions. Despite the significant slowdown in revenue, the company's strong gross margins and efficient cost management impressed us. FY24 is forecasted to be a challenging year, and if the financials improve as anticipated in FY25, the stock valuation may be reasonable, even attractive. However, a shift towards memory-related stocks, deteriorating US-China relations, and heightened cyclicality in the semiconductor industry are significant concerns. Given the unpredictable macro environment, we maintain a neutral stance on the stock.