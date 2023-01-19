Where Is The Recession?

BlackRock
Summary

  • A progress report on inflation: Inflation appears to have peaked, led by improvements in core goods prices and rate-sensitive sectors like housing. The policy focus has shifted to labor market normalization where early signs of progress are emerging.
  • Is a soft landing in sight? The Fed remains committed to doing “whatever it takes” to bring inflation to the targeted level. Despite the aggressive tightening we’ve seen so far, alternative data indicators suggest that the economy remains on relatively solid footing.
  • Equity market positioning: We are positioned for themes of continued high rates, improving sentiment outside the US, and a potential soft economic landing. This is expressed with a preference for value—particularly in cyclical sectors including capital goods, consumer durables, autos, and airlines.

By Raffaele Savi and Jeff Shen, PhD

2022 was a year where extreme macroeconomic and geopolitical events shaped market behavior. The US Consumer Price Index (“CPI”) peaked at 9.1%, the highest level in over 40 years. The subsequent policy response saw the

Chart of current consumer price inflation and where CPI is expected in 6 months based on inflation indicators, supply chains, wages, and company commentary on inflation.

Chart showing freight transportation costs which have fallen back to pre-pandemic levels. These were previously 14 times greater during the height of supply chain issues. Healing supply chain bottlenecks have contributed to declining goods inflation into 2023.

Chart of new rental leases compared to the Owners’ Equivalent Rent (“OER”) component of CPI. Currently, new lease prices have fallen significantly. This will start to have a disinflationary impact on CPI data within 6 to 9 months, towards the middle of 2023.

Chart of wage growth from online job postings. As we begin 2023, wage growth shows signs of moderating which suggests that the labor market is beginning to cool and progress towards Fed targets is being reached.

Chart of the volume of online job postings as of January 2023. Currently, the amount of job postings has started to decline, particularly in the technology sector. This suggests that labor demand is starting to normalize. At the same time, layoffs remain relatively muted across the broader economy.

Chart shows consumer spending activity into 2023 which remains elevated relative to pre-COVID levels. When considering continued excess savings and low debt levels post-COVID, this data suggests that the consumer remains relatively stable and healthy. This supports the case the economy could avoid a

Chart shows market implied policy rates. Currently, the market is pricing in rate cuts by the end of 2023, either suggesting that the Fed will overtighten and cause a recession or that inflation will normalize, allowing policymakers to begin easing financial conditions. We see a greater likelihood f

This article was written by

BlackRock
