Malibu Boats: Strategic Acquisitions Driving Scalable Growth

Jan. 31, 2023 11:21 AM ETMalibu Boats, Inc. (MBUU)
Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
2 Followers

Summary

  • Malibu Boats is able to generate fantastic growth through strategic acquisitions.
  • The company's vertical integration initiative will help improve and control profit margins.
  • Extensive dealer network highlights their power in the market over small entrants and other competitors.
  • Per my WACC calculations and DCF analysis, I believe the company is undervalued.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Francesco Infusino as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Speedboat racing along the open sea

mbbirdy

MBUU Performance 1Y

Malibu Boats 1Y Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Malibu Boats growth using previous income statement data

Malibu Boats Growth in Several Key Metrics (Trading View)

High Quality image of 2017 Malibu Boats model

Malibu Boats

Cobalt Boat's lead in the sterndrive boating segment

Cobalt Boats Lead in 24'-29' Sterndrive Segment (Created by author using Malibu Boats annual report)

Malibu revenues in 2022 by segment

Malibu Boats Revenue Breakdown (Created by author using Malibu Boats annual report)

Malibu Boats analysts estimates with their ratings and price targets

Malibu Boats Analyst Consensus (Trading View)

Malibu Boats WACC Calculation

Malibu Boats WACC Calculation (Created by author using Financial Modelling Prep)

Malibu Boats assumptions to 2027

Malibu Boats DCF Model (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

Malibu Boats Equity Value divided by shares outstanding leading to DCF value

Malibu Boats Capital Structure (Created by author using Alpha Spread)

This article was written by

Francesco Infusino profile picture
Francesco Infusino
2 Followers
I am a driven business student who is interested in finding value stocks with a fit future for the long term.      I am associated with a fellow contributor, Jishan Sidhu as we are part of the same investment club.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.