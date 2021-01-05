Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Francesco Infusino as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

With Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) experiencing a historic wave of growth off of the COVID-19 pandemic and the retirement wave, I believe that the company's true success and future opportunities have been undermined. With their strong presence in the boating market combined with their diversified product segments securing a stable and prosperous future, I would rate the MBUU stock a Strong Buy, as the company has shown fantastic growth with solid fundamentals to support a much higher price generating far above-average upsides, as explained later in this article.

Business Overview

Malibu Boats is a luxury boat manufacturer founded in 1982 and produces in 3 facilities located in Tennessee, California, and New South Wales, Australia. The company functions through the Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt segments under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands creating the ultimate on-the-water lifestyle. With a market capitalization of $1.171 billion, ROIC of 22.32%, a 52-week high of $72.47, and a low of $46.30, a price of $57.55 attracts my interest due to the weak price performance after the company had fantastic growth numbers in revenues and net income, as displayed below.

This historic growth from previous quarters was exemplified by the Q1 2023 earnings which have returned solid results and guidance, with net sales increasing 19.2% to a record $302.2 million, and unit volume increasing to 10.5% to a record 2,237 units. Although Malibu has stated that sales growth will slightly decrease due to pandemic booms, I believe the company has strong growth potential for the future as it has achieved a 25% increase in sales for Cobalt boats at the Fort Lauderdale show, which is a great indicator for future quarters, and has impressive backlogs on Pursuit Boats extending into the second half of fiscal year 2024.

I believe that Malibu Boats has fantastic potential due to 3 main driving factors - strategic acquisitions that will propel the company's growth in multiple product segments; vertical integration efforts which will generate strong profit margins in the far future and avoid potential supply chain issues; and vast loyal dealer network that will help generate strong pricing power in the industry.

Thesis Driver #1: Recent Strategic Acquisitions will Allow for Strong Future Growth

With their first acquisition of Cobalt Boats in 2017 for $130 million, Malibu was able to clear a direct competitor resulting in greater pricing power and margins due to decreased competition in the long term. The purchase also provided another segment of growth for the company, with it seeing a fantastic 25% growth in revenues from the fiscal year 2021-2022. Not only did the purchase foster a new growth stream, but it also has given Malibu the #1 market share in the United States for the sterndrive segment of the recreational powerboat industry for models ranging between 24'-29', growing from 14.2% to 29.5% since 2010.

The second strategic acquisition that Malibu made was Pursuit Boats for $100 million in 2018. This purchase generated the initiative for Malibu to dive into a more luxurious segment of the boating industry. With the powerboat industry seeing an average annual growth of almost 20%, there is a strong future ahead for this segment of the company into new territory where further revenues and profits could be generated.

The third large purchase that Malibu made was of Maverick Boating Group in early 2021 for $150 million. With this recent acquisition, Malibu was able to take the leadership position in the bay boat segment giving them a strong market presence with strong pricing power from the beginning. Furthermore, this upgrade into the saltwater segment has allowed for growth from 18.9% of total revenues in 2020 to 29% in 2022.

Thesis Driver #2: Vertical Integration Along with Innovative Solutions will Lead to Success

My second growth driver for Malibu Boats is their effective use of vertical integration, and new innovations and how they can foster growth in profitability. Recently, Malibu Boats has developed the ability to create several parts and accommodations for their boats. This efficiency in the creation of their products has allowed for higher margins per boat sold. In the current state of supply chain shortages and firms struggling to catch up to demand, Malibu creating these parts domestically allows them to improve upon their efficiency and outpace competitors, especially in an industry where the season of use is short and time is of great importance. An example of this initiative is the introduction of Malibu Electronics, LLC, which is a recently established, wholly-owned, direct subsidiary of Boats LLC. Malibu Electronics was signed into an asset purchase agreement on February 1, 2022, in order to purchase certain assets from Amtech, LLC. Acquiring its main provider of electrical harnesses for boats made by Malibu and Axis will allow for further integration into their main revenue source and cut costs of production having a positive impact on long-term margins.

Thesis Driver #3: Extensive Global Dealer Network Generates a Competitive Advantage

The last of my thesis points for Malibu Boats is that the company holds close connections with over 300 dealers in North America and another 100 in Europe, Asia, South Africa, and the Middle East. With each agreement with large dealers from 1-3 years and over half of the dealers have been with Malibu for 10 years or more, Malibu will have the ability to have control over a large group of sellers, thereby decreasing the competition with other companies. With Malibu able to arrange conditional rebates, normal seasonal discounts, and floor plan financing arrangements with dealers which smaller competitors in this fragmented market cannot, it gives far more bargaining power over competitors, as the company mentioned in their 2022 annual report, that they will "continue expanding" their network leading to more consumer access in the future. Lastly, the large dealer network that Malibu holds supports my thesis of the stock being a low-risk, growth investment due to the lack of new entrants. This is due to the large clientele new firms must develop before becoming a sizeable force, giving Malibu ample time to locate threats far before they become major competitors.

Analyst Consensus

My rating of Malibu boats is strongly supported by analysts predictions with over half of them rating the stock as a Strong Buy. This positive look on the stock is further strengthened by the average estimate of its 1Y performance appreciating to $67.86/share, which implies a 17.91% upside.

Valuation

Before performing my DCF analysis, I generated a WACC for Malibu Boats using a market risk premium of 3.1452. This gave me a WACC of 7.68%, which is below the industry average of 7.98%.

Going by my unlevered DCF calculations, at its base case, Malibu Boats is undervalued by 22% with a fair value being ~$73.99, by using a discount rate of 10% over a 5-year period. With a WACC of 7.68%, I added 2.32% to my discount rate due to market headwinds such as high interest rates and a looming recession. For my revenue assumptions, I maintained a slow growth in the forecast for 2023 and 2024 due to the potential recession due to rate hikes and inflation potentially impacting consumer purchasing power. I then incorporated analyst predictions for revenue in the following years as it is in the far future and the growth is supported by my 3 drivers listed above. I then assumed that Net CapEx will continue to grow because Malibu Boats has stated that acquisitions and increased vertical integration are of great interest to them, leading to increased expenditures.

Risks

Unfavorable Economic Conditions: With high-interest rates and more hikes throughout this year combined with tough inflation, we may see a recession in 2023. This economic downturn will hurt Malibu Boats significantly because they are in the consumer discretionary industry, meaning many people will not buy boats in tough times or could even sell off their boats, leading to less valuable customers in the future to repurchase from Malibu. This risk is also supported by popular figures such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon, warning that a "very, very serious" mix of headwinds was likely to tip both the U.S. and global economy into recession by the middle of next year.

Large Acquisitions may not Maximize Potential Benefits: Due to the recency of Malibu's strategic acquisitions, we do not fully know if the company will be able to fully integrate these new segments with ease, as we are basing success on as little as 2 years (the Maverick Boat Group acquisition, for example). This assumption may be altered in the near future when we are able to gain a more stable track record for all of the segments.

Competition: With rapid innovation in the leisure boating industry in regard to technology, brands may be able to steal Malibu's market share resulting in a loss of customers. This is largely due to new boat layouts taking hold, new GPS and safety systems, and lastly, the introduction of electric/hybrid boats in the near future. So far, Malibu has been able to not only adapt but also outpace the competition with innovations such as the surf gate and power wedge technologies. Although they are doing well so far, this could change at any moment due to fierce competition to capture new boating customers, which makes it a moderate risk for me.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I view Malibu Boats as a Strong Buy as it is a company that holds a vast dealer network and focuses on vertical integration and acquisitions to complement its organic growth through constant innovations. With the stock being undervalued, presenting a 23% potential upside, I believe the MBUU stock is a fantastic buy granted you are comfortable with the risks stated above.