Yesterday, Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) (OTCPK:RYAOF) released its quarterly numbers. Despite the negative stock price reaction, here at the Lab, we positively welcomed the three months account. As already mentioned, in Q3, the low-cost operator returned to profit. In the three months just ended, the Irish airline delivered an adjusted profit after tax of €211 million against a loss of €96 million versus the 2021 same period and exceeding the pre-COVID-19 result of €88 million. The figure also was above the group's expectations of €200 million and was supported by air traffic between Christmas and New Year's and by its cost containment. Looking at Wall Street analyst expectations, despite the goals achieved, it appears there is still work to be done.
Looking at the company's P&L, the company closed its third quarter with top-line sales of €2.3 billion which were up by 57%. The group also accelerated capacity compared to the pre-pandemic period, operating at 112% of capacity. In detail, the most significant gains were recorded in Italy (from 26% to 40%), Poland (from 27% to 38%), Ireland (from 49% to 58%) and Spain (from 21% to 23%). Our most devoted readers know that the Italian landscape was one of our key supportive catalysts.
As already mentioned, Ryanair expects a loss in the fiscal year's fourth quarter due to the absence of the Easter holidays in March. Furthermore, it appears that some equity research analysts view the increase in operating costs with suspicion. The operating costs item grew by 36% to $2.15 billion on a yearly basis, due to inflationary pressures from rising wages and aviation fuel. Without considering the increase in fuel prices, operating costs would still have grown by 26% due to more traffic growth. However, we believe that Ryanair is on the right track to regaining pre-COVID-19 demand levels and normalizing cost spending.
