Will Energy Stocks Continue To Rise In 2023?

Jan. 31, 2023 11:45 AM ETIEO, IEZ, IXC, IYE, WTI
BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.67K Followers

Summary

  • Energy was the best performing S&P 500 sector in 2022 but crude prices have fallen sharply thanks to concerns about an economic slowdown.
  • Despite near-term challenges, we remain constructive on energy stocks thanks to constraints on supply and attractive valuations.
  • The iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE) and iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO) offer investors a low-cost, tax-efficient way to invest in the global demand-supply imbalance we see persisting well into 2023.

Oil Pumps And Rig At Sunset By The Sea

imaginima

Is the energy stock rally over?

Energy stocks were one of the few bright spots of 2022, an otherwise grim year for most investors. In fact, energy was the only sector in the S&P 500 to rally last year — climbing nearly 65% while

Chart showing a 1-year comparison of the S&P Global 1200 Energy Index and S&P Energy Select Sector Index vs. crude oil, as represented by West Texas Intermediate (<a href='https://seekingalpha.com/symbol/WTI' title='W&T Offshore, Inc.'>WTI</a>).

This article was written by

BlackRock profile picture
BlackRock
3.67K Followers
BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.