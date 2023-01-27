Wirestock

Boeing's (NYSE:BA) key commercial programs have seen major reductions in production rates in the past years. The MAX program saw a production stop in early 2020, while Boeing 787 production was reduced and consolidated to South Carolina.

Jon Ostrower from The Air Current just broke the news that Boeing is planning on opening a fourth production line for the Boeing 737 MAX in Everett in the second half of 2024. It will be the first production line in Everett for the Boeing 737 MAX as the other three lines are in Renton. In this report, I address the various facets of this notable development which most importantly will translate into significant sales and earnings opportunities for Boeing going forward.

Will The Last Person Leaving Seattle Turn Out The Lights?

Boeing Everett (Boeing)

Boeing's assembly facility in Everett is one of the biggest building, in the world and measured by volume it is the biggest in the world. It's an impressive building, but the location certainly had its ups and downs. During the 1970s downturn in commercial aircraft deliveries, a billboard was placed in Seattle saying "Will the last person leaving Seattle please turn out the lights?" The billboard was placed by two real estate agents. The sign was put up to make fun of Boeing's dark projections back in 1971. Since then, the famous line has been repurposed several times. More recently during the pandemic and Boeing's decision to concentrate Dreamliner production in South Carolina.

Boeing

The line is often referenced with a jolly undertone, but the question has been real in recent years. On the day I'm writing this, Boeing has a ceremony scheduled for the last Boeing 747 that will be delivered, ending 55 years of Boeing 747 production in Everett. Production rate for the Boeing 777 has been reduced from 8.3 aircraft per month in 2016 to a combined rate of three aircraft for the Boeing 777/777X. This year we should see a bump in production of the classic aluminum wing freighter from a rate of two aircraft per month to three aircraft per month, but the rates will remain significantly lower than the rates we saw in 2016.

With the Boeing 767 program hinging on a combination of freighter sales, which will be terminated forced by ICAO standards that will be in effect in 2027, and the troubled tanker program as well as the reduction and elimination of certain programs the big question had become which program would keep the lights on in the Seattle factories.

Boeing 737 MAX Keeps The Lights On in Everett

One possibility would have been Boeing's new mid-size aircraft, but that development has been shelved indefinitely by Boeing. Having studied the business case for a new Boeing mid-size jet, The Aerospace Forum is familiar with attempts of lobbying groups to have the production line set up in Everett. However, Boeing never launched the program. The program that's now going to be filling the gap is the Boeing 737 MAX it seems. Is it a huge surprise? Maybe. Maybe not. It depends on where you looked for your information.

In a 2020 report, I pointed out the following in an article discussing the program reductions in Everett:

What rests is a timeline to be announced for the Dreamliner production to wind down in Everett and a plan for the Everett factory, which could include in some way or form a single aisle aircraft. In the end, moving Dreamliner production to South Carolina makes sense, but it's not a decision that will be without risk.

Boeing 777F production is going up by one unit per month this year, which on annualized scale means that 2023 production is going to be up by 12 units and means that compared to my 2020 analysis the production is also 12 units higher. So, a very small recapture on the Everett-native production programs and another push will be coming from the start-up of a production line in Everett in the second half of 2024.

At the time I wrote the report in 2020, some investors suggested that Boeing should be moving the entire MAX production from Renton to Everett. The freed-up space in Renton could be sold for real estate development as tech was booming in Seattle. As we saw with recent layoffs in the tech industry, the financial space and opportunities are not limitless. Moving the entire Boeing 737 MAX production was not what I considered to be the highest probability scenario. Opening a production line for the Boeing 737 MAX in Everett certainly was.

Timing Of The Boeing 737 MAX In Everett Makes Sense

One question you can ask is why Boeing it not putting the line in Everett sooner. The answer is a mix of factors namely, demand, supply chain and labor stability and availability. Currently demand outstrips the ability for jet makers to supply jets and that is particularly true for single aisle jets such as the Boeing 737 MAX. The ability to supply aircraft is significantly limited by the ability of the supply chain to support higher production and delivery rates. Most of that pressure in the supply chain is centered on engine supply. By 2024, those supply chain issues should be largely dissolved as will the issues with stability in the assembly line.

Boeing has already planned to produce around 50 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft per month by mid-decade and plans to hire 10,000 people this year. So, the plane maker already is adding jobs that should support higher production rates for the Boeing 737 program as well as the Dreamliner program.

Boeing

Furthermore, Boeing is reworking Boeing 787s in Everett. Boeing currently has 100 Dreamliner aircraft in inventory, most of which still need to be reworked. The US jet maker expects 70-80 Dreamliner deliveries in 2023. Around 24 to 30 aircraft should be from the production line meaning that in 2023 up to half of the Boeing 787 inventory could be reworked and delivered and the other half in 2024. So, Boeing needs the factory into 2024 for reworking the Dreamliners in inventory, but beyond that point the workforce as well as the factory space would be idle which means that it would make a lot of sense to start transferring workers to a new project before that point. We now know that program will be the Boeing 737 MAX in Everett. For the remaining Boeing 787s that need to be reworked, Boeing could be using the space that was used for the assembly of the Boeing 747.

So, the timing makes a lot of sense as supply chain issues should be largely dissolved by 2024 and the Dreamliner workforce as well as the factory space will become available incrementally.

Capacity Problems in Renton

Boeing

It seems to be ages ago when Boeing's problem was that it had not enough space to produce single aisle jets and that's the issue that Boeing would be facing once again in Renton as production normalizes and demand for commercial aircraft remain strong. A decade ago, Boeing had plans to put a third assembly line in Renton. That would give the entire facility three Boeing 737 assembly lines and a lower capacity assembly line for the P-8 Poseidon which has backlog for another two years. It's unlikely that Boeing could put a fourth production line replacing the P-8 Poseidon line in Renton.

That means that with three production lines in Renton, each of which can carry a production rate of 21 aircraft, Boeing would be maxed out at a production rate of 63 aircraft per month. In a report published in 2016, I already pointed this out, and while a lot has happened since then the backlog for the Boeing 737 did not change much. Many of my conclusions including Boeing needing a production rate of at least 70 aircraft per month to keep the backlog within an acceptable timeframe still hold to this day and that is interesting if you consider that the report was written over six years ago.

A Duopoly On Production

Boeing and Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 MAX rates (The Aerospace Forum)

While Boeing and Airbus still enjoy a duopoly, single aisle production did not reflect that duopoly for years. That's obviously driven by the MAX crisis, but overall the plans that Airbus has for its production rates cannot be followed by Boeing in the current setting. Whereas the facility in Renton maxes out, no pun intended, at a rate of 63 aircraft per month Airbus was looking at rates as high as 75 per month. Boeing could simply not match if it did not open a fourth line. So, demand and the ability to follow Airbus rates requires Boeing to open a line. That was the case over six years ago and that's the case today.

Furthermore, while I do know that Airbus' ramp-up plan is shifting to the right and rates for both manufacturers this year and next year are uncertain. What can be seen is that the difference in the rate is hovering around 20 aircraft per month in Airbus' advantage. If Boeing were to open a line in Everett similar to the capacity seen in Renton, it would close that gap. In fact, its Boeing 737 MAX production capacity would be pushed toward 84 aircraft per month and it would outgrow the planned production capacity of Airbus when it comes to medium and large single aisle jets. Even more interesting would be if Boeing would experiment with an assembly line that could produce around 30 aircraft per month, because this would mean that even if Airbus modernizes all its line to its most advanced standard Boeing would still be able to match the production of its European counterpart.

Either way, with the current plans Boeing would go toward a production capacity of 84 jets a month vs. Airbus having a maximum capacity of around 75 per month, meaning that Boeing could work through its backlog faster than Airbus could and over the longer term that could give the jet maker an advantage in a high-demand environment.

Adding Earnings Potential In Everett

Boeing

In the end, a fourth line in Everett has to translate into value, and according to my calculations that value generation can be significant. It should be kept in mind that the line in Everett will be operational in the second half of 2024 so there's no full year addition and there will be a gradual ramp up in production, but when fully up and running the line could add $1.1 billion in revenues for Boeing monthly or $13.2 billion annually with $2 billion to $2.5 billion in added earnings.

Let's put this into perspective. Boeing's entire revenue footprint in 2022 was $66.6 billion and its 2018 revenues were slightly more than $101 billion. So, whether you measure it against 2022 or 2018 we are potentially looking at double digit revenue addition. In 2018, Boeing booked $7.8 billion in program accounting profits for commercial airplanes and a fully up and running line in Everett would be equivalent to 32% of those profits.

I believe that the full potential will ultimately be rendered in the second half of the decade around 2027-2028, but the addition of a fourth line for the Boeing 737 MAX is a major development that supports Boeing's long term growth aspirations beyond the targets Boeing set for 2025-2026.

Aligning Everett For A New Boeing Jet

Boeing

I believe that setting up a new assembly line in Everett also can be valuable for Boeing when it comes to learning lessons on setting up a modern assembly line. I don't expect the line to be vastly different from the assembly lines in Renton since production has to be uniform across the program to be able to produce under the same production certificate, but setting up the new first line in years should give Boeing some insights in where more efficiency can be achieved and that can become the base of an assembly method for an all-new jet. The opening of a fourth line in Everett is also somewhat unique in the sense that for once Boeing did not solicit tax breaks or pressured its unions, something that had become the modus operandi and does little to quality-add in a company's workforce.

While the usual strong-arming unions and states did not happen now. I do expect that with the addition of the fourth line in Everett, Boeing is laying the foundations to do it once again for a future commercial aircraft program.

Conclusion: Fourth MAX Assembly Line Supports Long Term Growth

While production rates for the Boeing 737 MAX are currently hovering around half of the capacity that can be rendered at Renton, the backlog actually demands Boeing to consider a fourth production line. That was the case six years ago and it's the case today. Boeing has analyzed the market and just like its competitor Airbus it's seeing continued demand strength for which both manufacturers need to push rates higher. The timing of the opening of a fourth line makes a lot of sense as that marks the time when supply chain issues should have largely dissolved, and Boeing 787 rework is nearly completed, meaning that the workforce as well as the factory space is available.

While this is without doubt a major development for Boeing that will be accretive to its earnings, don't expect value to be rendered any time soon. While we don't know whether Boeing's 2025-2026 targets incorporated assumptions of a fourth production line being present in Everett, I expect that the full Boeing 737 MAX rate will not be achieved by 2025-2026 and I expect that the value will be rendered by 2027-2028 in a positive outlook. Is it bad that the value will be rendered in five years from now? I don't think so, because lifting production has to be done diligently. In fact, I believe it reflects a more pro-active stance that Boeing is already working on its growth drivers for the second half of the decade.

Beyond the value addition from the line in terms of dollars, what's going to be interesting is to see what kind of line Boeing will put in Everett. It would be the perfect opportunity to develop a modern production line that could serve as a blueprint for Boeing' next all-new aircraft development.