Introduction

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has recently announced the national rollout of Buy With Prime to all U.S.-based merchants, starting on January 31. Amazon announced Buy With Prime 9 months ago, but it was previously rolled out only on an invitational basis for certain FBA ("Fulfilment by Amazon") sellers.

We decided to write a comprehensive two-part series about Buy With Prime due to its importance to Amazon’s retail business, and here it is. Below you can see the topics we will cover in the two parts (the focus of this article is the left-hand-side column):

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Without further ado, let’s get started!

What is Buy With Prime?

Buy With Prime is Amazon’s new offering for 3P (third-party) sellers and U.S. Prime members. There are lots of people focusing on the Buy With Prime benefits for merchants, but we believe there are also significant benefits for Prime Members and, of course, Amazon.

Buy With Prime allows merchants to enjoy most of the benefits of being an Amazon 3P seller while solving most of the pain points that kept some merchants away from Amazon’s marketplace or caused them to divert traffic from it.

There’s a lot to digest in Buy With Prime, but what it ultimately allows merchants to do is to include a checkout option at their direct-to-consumer website so that Prime members can enjoy the same benefits (fast delivery, seamless checkout…) they have on Amazon.com. Buy With Prime basically “breaks” the barriers of Amazon.com to both merchants and Prime members:

Amazon

Besides improving traffic and conversion rates for merchants (more on this later), Buy With Prime simplifies their operations quite substantially. Buy With Prime merchants will be able to outsource various services to Amazon, such as the payment processing, storage, packing, delivery, and returns of their products. This outsourcing eventually means less complexity and thus lower fixed costs, which should allow merchants to run a capital-light business and thus reduce the risk of failure.

Buy With Prime’s value proposition

As discussed, Buy With Prime’s value proposition spans both merchants and Prime members, although the benefits for the former are probably more pronounced than for the latter.

The value proposition for merchants

Buy With Prime should help merchants drive top line growth while simultaneously reducing complexity. Let’s run through a typical example of a “merchant journey” to produce a sale.

The typical sales process for any merchant starts with the task of generating traffic to its website. Most sellers will probably aim to generate this traffic through various advertising campaigns. There are plenty of options to distribute these campaigns, such as social media (Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest…), the Internet (Google), or physical or TV ads.

Once the seller has managed to direct the customer to its website, the task is now to sell a product or what is commonly known as driving conversions. Having eyeballs on your products is an essential first step, but convincing those eyeballs to buy them is even more critical. Eyeballs don’t make money (unless you are an ads business); sales do. The main driver for conversion events is the quality and price of the product and how important it is for the customer, but seamless checkout and delivery processes are also critical.

The next step after convincing a customer to buy your product would be to process the payment. Many merchants outsource this to a payment processor such as Adyen, Stripe, Fiserv, D-Local, PayPal or one of the many other solutions. You need a way to settle that payment and transfer those funds into your bank account.

After processing the payment comes the “fun” part: fulfilling the service. It has three steps to it. First, merchants need to have their products stored in some place. Then they must package the products that will be delivered, and lastly, they need to deliver such products to the customer’s address. All of these steps can be done in-house, although it’s likely that the delivery is outsourced to a third party unless the merchant is really big or very local.

Once the customer receives the products, the merchant has to take care of some post-sales services, such as customer support and returns. These services are probably more important than you think, as they are the source of repeat purchases and long-lasting customer relationships. There’s a lot to lose but little to gain from having great post-sales services. If merchants don’t do it right, they’ll most likely lose customers.

These services can again be done in-house or outsourced, although, in the case of returns, they are almost always carried out by a third party (unless, again, the merchant is of significant scale and has its own delivery network or is very local).

If we zoom out and look at the entire process, it looks something like this:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

So, how does Buy With Prime fit into the process above? The short answer is that it fits everywhere, although it’s more critical in some places than others. Step 1 is arguably the step where Buy With Prime adds the most value and where Amazon sees little competition from the players it comes against in step 4.

According to several studies, the number one pain point for an e-commerce seller is driving traffic to their website. Amazon has conducted similar internal research, claiming that 59% of eCommerce site owners highlight the “difficulty driving traffic” as their biggest pain point. This pain point is one of the reasons behind Amazon’s retail success.

According to BroadBandSearch.net, Amazon had 618 million global monthly visitors in 2022, and it’s unlikely any independent retailer will ever be able to achieve such scale. This data point means that listing a product on Amazon means potentially reaching more than 600 million eyeballs in any given month. Not a bad value proposition if you ask us.

It’s also worth noting that Amazon is not the website with the highest traffic, but we could argue that its traffic has much more value than elsewhere. The reason is that Amazon’s buyers enter the site almost always with a purchase in mind, so the traffic is “pre-filtered” for intent. It’s unlikely that someone opens the YouTube app with a purchase in mind, for example, while this is likely to be the case in Amazon. This makes driving conversions more challenging in the former and, thus, traffic less valuable. In plain English, you need more eyeballs on YouTube to drive a sale than you need on Amazon.

Through Buy With Prime, merchants will be able to leverage Amazon’s +150 million Prime U.S. members. Prime Members are keen buyers (we can say this from personal experience), and they typically spend twice as much as non-Prime members. Having access to such a high-quality shopper base without leaving your DTC website seems like a substantial improvement to generating your own traffic and building your customer base from scratch. Prime members also trust Amazon’s brand, so they are likely to feel “at home” even when shopping outside of Amazon’s marketplace.

By now, you might be asking yourself the following:

How does having a Buy With Prime option at checkout help customers discover a merchant’s website?

It’s a fair question and one that we honestly asked ourselves before starting our research on Buy With Prime. The short answer is that Buy With Prime merchants will be able to leverage Amazon Ads to drive traffic off Amazon.com to their websites. The process is simple. When an Amazon user searches for a product, Buy With Prime merchants can purchase a brand ad that appears at the top of the page. This ad will help customers discover the merchant’s products and will eventually redirect them to their site. Amazon Ads work similarly now, except that traffic was redirected to an Amazon Store, not an independent website. Amazon calls these ads “Sponsored Brands for Buy With Prime”:

Amazon

The discovery process changes little for an Amazon user, but as the process ends in the merchant’s DTC website, these are able to drive traffic and start building a long-lasting relationship with customers and, over time, decrease their reliance on Amazon’s traffic.

Buy With Prime merchants will also be able to create their own marketing using Prime benefits to drive shopper interest and directly retarget Amazon audiences:

Amazon

Besides generating more traffic, Buy With Prime should also help merchants significantly improve their conversion rates. Amazon’s checkout process is as simple as it gets to the point that one can sometimes get scared about how easy it is to buy as a Prime member. Fast delivery offered by Prime is also a compelling value proposition to drive conversions. Seeing the following on a third-party website is arguably going to increase the probability of a Prime member purchasing the product:

Amazon

This said, we don’t have to try to anticipate how Buy With Prime will impact conversions, as there’s already preliminary data. According to Amazon, merchants participating in Buy With Prime’s beta have seen average conversions improve by 25%.

Let’s put some numbers behind this. Imagine 100 customers are looking at a product on any given DTC website. 8 of them decide to purchase the product, without Buy With Prime. With the Buy With Prime option, 10 of them would’ve bought the product (8*1.25).

Now, 2 additional conversions don’t seem so much, but what if instead of 100 customers, we were talking about 100,000? In this scenario, an improvement in the conversion rate from 8% to 10% would drive 2,000 additional sales. So not only does Buy With Prime help merchants drive traffic, but it also helps them “convert” a more significant portion of this increased traffic into sales. Needless to say, the impact Buy With Prime can have on their top lines is substantial.

One footnote here. Shopify Inc. (SHOP), which probably comes closest to Amazon when it comes to smooth checkout, doesn't allow Buy With Prime for now. More about that in the second part. But the conversion benefits across Shopify's merchants could be lower due to Amazon's checkout process not being a huge differentiator.

This benefit to merchants' top line is not free, of course. Amazon takes several fees along the way (more on this in the second part), so the margins of a product sold through Buy With Prime will likely be significantly lower than those sold “organically.” However, more products sold at lower (albeit still positive) margins are still beneficial for the merchants' profits. Many sellers on Amazon’s website are not publicly traded entities, so they care much more about absolute profits than profit margins. Not having to justify your actions to investors can be an advantage for running a business.

We will not talk too much about payment processing because we don’t think it adds much value and it’s also worth noting that merchants will have no choice but to process their payment with Amazon Pay if customers use the Buy With Prime option:

Merchants not yet using Amazon Pay on their DTC site will be directed to register for Amazon Pay while configuring Buy with Prime.

It's still important, though, as this is the main reason why Shopify doesn't want to allow Buy With Prime. Shopify makes a substantial part of its money and even more of its earnings, from payments.

Regarding fulfilling the service, benefits come more on the customer service side and reduced complexity than in improving the merchant’s top line. Amazon’s investments in its distribution network has made the company arguably the most relevant player in the fulfillment business. Prime members in many areas in the U.S. enjoy same-day delivery, with Amazon taking care of all the tasks involved in the process. Without Amazon, a merchant could insource these tasks or partner with a third party. The former strategy (in-sourcing) would entail significant capital investments, it would introduce complexity, and it is unlikely it will ever be able to meet Amazon’s standards. The latter would likely offer a lower level of service and would also introduce complexity to the system.

Buy With Prime’s involvement in the value chain doesn’t stop after delivering the goods, though. As discussed, post-sales services are essential in driving repeat purchases and establishing long-term customer relationships. Returns are one of such post-sales services and are arguably critical in eCommerce, considering that around 30% of all products ordered online are returned (Source: Invesp). This high return rate makes the return process critical for customer satisfaction:

92% of consumers surveyed said that they will buy again if product return process is easy. Source: Invesp.

We must say that we are definitely included in that 92%. We have often purchased a product in an e-commerce store, only to find out how complex the return process was. We never purchased again, fearing we would have to go through such a process again. Similarly to delivery, building out a great return policy introduces complexity and increased infrastructure costs for sellers. Buy With Prime merchants can have their returns and post-sales services completely handled by Amazon.

So, if we were to plot how Buy With Prime fits into the value chain, it would look something like this:

Made by Best Anchor Stocks

Note how we included “Amazon Logistics” in driving conversions too. The rationale is that when you get used to fast delivery, one-week delivery seems like a terrible value proposition. Prime members are more likely to buy something that is delivered fast.

The value proposition for Prime members

The value proposition for Prime members is relatively straightforward. If Prime members are browsing through third-party websites and see the Buy With Prime option at checkout, they will be able to enjoy their Prime benefits (fast checkout, fast delivery, easy returns…) without needing to conduct the purchase on Amazon.com. It doesn’t seem like a tremendous value proposition, but we believe that Prime members usually search twice for the same product: once on the third party’s website and another time on Amazon’s marketplace. We have done that a couple of times and it’s nice to know that we will be able to avoid that step if and when Buy With Prime comes to Europe.

Why will merchants choose Amazon over other third-party providers?

As we have seen in the prior section, merchants have several options to outsource a great deal of the value chain. So, why go with Amazon?

Amazon has something that no third-party provider has: the ability to drive traffic AND service this traffic. While there are competitors in fulfillment, such as UPS, FedEx, etc., none of these companies have Amazon’s capability to drive traffic to a merchant’s DTC store. In fact, many people criticize Amazon’s high take rates compared to the industry, but they fail to realize that a good deal of this take rate is “traffic.” For example, this is what we read in a recent expert call (emphasis added):

Within that 35%, it’s not just the FBA fees, it’s also the customer acquisition fees that are included. You’re paying a commission on the platform because they’re supplying you with the customer. Source: AlphaSense.

This is a critical point of differentiation because, as discussed above, it can drive significant top-line growth. It’s also worth noting that, regarding delivery, Amazon is one of the best (if not the best) fulfillment companies despite suffering significant competition from other players. It seems like all the investments in retail infrastructure were not poured down the drain after all!

What pain points does Buy With Prime solve for 3P sellers?

Many discussions have originated from Amazon’s practices with its 3P sellers. Below we discuss the main existing pain points and how Amazon aims to solve them with Buy With Prime. We’ll start with the one that, in my opinion, is the most important one and the one that opens a huge and mostly untapped opportunity for Amazon.

“Giving up the brand”

Many 3P sellers criticized that by selling on Amazon, they had to give up their brand. They did manage to grow their traffic thanks to Amazon, but this traffic would forever depend on Amazon unless they were able to grow their brands outside of Amazon’s marketplace. We think this pain point makes complete sense as we believe it’s fair to say that Amazon.com is a fairly brand-agnostic marketplace. Prime members go into the marketplace searching for a product, not a brand.

This led many of these sellers to worry about the long-term prospects of their brand and thus divert some traffic off of Amazon, trying to organically build their sales (i.e., sales that did not rely on Amazon).

How Buy With Prime solves this pain point: Now, 3P sellers will be able to drive Amazon’s traffic to their website, thereby helping Prime members discover their brand and build long-term relationships with them. This should also tame their fears of Amazon “taking over” their products through 1P merchandise.

“Amazon owns the customer data”

Another pain point stemmed from the fact that when selling on Amazon, 3P sellers had strict guidelines on using customer data that originated from their sales. Amazon also controlled this data as it was their customer, even if 3P sellers could access it.

How Buy With Prime solves this pain point: Buy With Prime merchants will now own their data and will be able to do whatever they want with it, so long as it complies with their data privacy guidelines:

We share Buy with Prime shopper information with you, including name, email address, shipping address, and phone number. You can use shopper information in any manner as long as it complies with your privacy policy and applicable law. However, you may not share information with any third party that identifies shoppers as Prime members unless it is solely for the purpose of providing a service to you. Source: Amazon.

Conclusion

Amazon.com, Inc. recently announced the national rollout of its relatively new Buy With Prime offering, and after a preliminary look, this does seem like a “game-changer” for Amazon. It solves several pain points for 3P sellers and improves the value proposition for Prime members. In part 2 of this miniseries, we’ll discuss what it means for Amazon, the potential risks, the battle against Shopify, and why retail is so important for Amazon.

In the meantime, keep growing!