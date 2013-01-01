PerkinElmer: Capital Budgeting A Key Factor To The Investment Debate

Jan. 31, 2023 12:52 PM ETPerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI)
Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.46K Followers

Summary

  • PerkinElmer continues to offer long-term upside potential with its management of capital and acquisitions.
  • The economic value of its transactions has created a healthy return on investment over the time period.
  • Even factoring for goodwill, the economic profit has compensated for this.
  • Net-net, we reiterate PKI as a buy.

Colorado Rocky Mountain Winter Scenery. Near Telluride Colorado.

Gary Gray/iStock via Getty Images

Investment summary

Firms can create value for their investors in many different ways, ranging from capital appreciation of equity, return of capital (dividends, buybacks), and through acquisitions. Each scenario is typically underpinned by the fundamental drivers of growth, namely, a high return on

rrr

Data: Author, using data from PKI SEC Filings

rrr

Data: Author, using data from PKI SEC Filings

r

Note: For more on asset recovery charge, net CFROI, see: Credit Suisse (2014): "Wealth Creation Principles Introducing HOLT Economic Profit". Inflation rate taken as annual per year. Prior to 2017, discount rate used as yield on UST 10-year. (Data: PKI SEC Filings 2013-Q3 FY22)

rr

Data: PKI SEC Filings

r

Data: Author, PKI SEC Filings

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
2.46K Followers
Buy side equity portfolio strategist serving mandates throughout EU/US/APAC. Helping you position your portfolios for the future is my top priority. Shoot me a message to discuss trade ides or talk portfolio construction. Disclaimer:The opinions expressed in all articles do not constitute as investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PKI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.