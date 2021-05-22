The Canadian Wide Moat Portfolio Continues To Shine

Summary

  • Canada offers a unique investment opportunity, with oligopolies dominating several sectors.
  • Those sectors are financials, telcos, pipeline and utilities, grocers, and the railways.
  • The wide moat portfolio has a history of a tremendous beat over the market, with less volatility.
  • Investors can build a relatively well-balanced portfolio from these sectors.

I hold a concentrated portfolio of Canadian stocks. What I give up in greater diversification, I gain in the business strength and potential for the companies that I own to not fail. They have wide moats or exist

Portfolio assets

Canadian Wide Moat 7 (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

Wide moat weighting

Portfolio Weighting (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

Top yieldling stocks

Top Yielding TSX 60 Stocks (Dividendstrategy.ca )

moats vs market

10 year performance vs TSX (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

Wider Moat Stocks

Wider Moat Portfolio Assets (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

Wider Moat Stocks

Wider Moat Portfolio Performance (Portfolio Visualizer / Author)

Wider Moat Table

Wider Moat Returns and Risk (Portfolio Visualizer / Author )

