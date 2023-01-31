NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2023 11:57 AM ETNXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.72K Followers

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jeff Palmer - Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Kurt Sievers - President & Chief Executive Officer

Bill Betz - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Caso - Credit Suisse

Vivek Arya - Bank of America

Ross Seymore - Deutsche Bank

C.J. Muse - Evercore

Joseph Moore - Morgan Stanley

William Stein - Truist

Matt Ramsay - Cowen

Operator

Hello. Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NXP Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the prepared remarks', we will conduct the question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jeff Palmer, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Jeff Palmer

Thank you, Michelle, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to NXP's fourth quarter and full year 2022 Earnings Call. With me on the call today is Kurt Sievers, NXP's President and CEO; and Bill Betz, our CFO. The call today is being recorded and will be available for replay from our corporate website.

Today's call will include forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause NXP's results to differ materially from management's current expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, the macroeconomic impact on the specific end markets in which we operate, the sale of new and existing products and our expectations for the financial results for the first quarter of 2023. Please be reminded that NXP undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements. For a full disclosure on forward-looking statements, please refer to our press release.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.