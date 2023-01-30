Splitit Payments Ltd (STTTF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2023 12:07 PM ETSplitit Payments Ltd (STTTF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.71K Followers

Splitit Payments Ltd (OTCQX:STTTF) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call January 30, 2023 6:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Catherine Strong - IR

Nandan Sheth - CEO

Ben Malone - CFO

Catherine Strong

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Splitit's Q4 Financial Year 2022 Investor Webinar. [Operator Instructions] For your information, the call is being recorded.

And I would like to now turn the conference call over to Nandan Sheth, your CEO of Splitit. Nandan.

Nandan Sheth

Thank you. Good morning from beautiful Melbourne. It is my pleasure and honor to be in Australia to give you the readout of our Q4 2022 results. This meeting will be co-chaired by myself and our Chief Financial Officer, Ben Malone.

The market reaction to our embedded white label installment solution has been very positive. On the back of this change or pivot, we have recorded our strongest MSV quarter in history. The future is bright for Splitit. Our focus and our energies are targeting the execution of the strategy that was then unfolded in 2022. Some key financial highlights.

Our Q4 MSV was $141 million with a revenue, registered revenue of $3.1 million. Our net transaction margin was 1.3%, an increase over last year. Our operating expense was $4.7 million, a $2.7 million reduction year-over-year. And cash on hand is just a tad under $30 million, with $19.2 million available for operating activities.

A quick business update. We've had a very strong quarter in terms of delivering on our mission to attract large partners and large merchants or enterprise merchants to our platform. Number one, we executed on a global partnership, a distribution partnership with Checkout.com, one of the fastest-growing payments platforms in the world. This is a global deal that will allow us to be embedded within the Checkout sales organization as a value-added service.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.