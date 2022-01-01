Haleon: A Great Consumer Staples Add

Jan. 31, 2023
Summary

  • Haleon's consumer brands are strong, and its free cash flow margin is high at 16%.
  • Net debt to EBITDA is expected to decrease to 3x in 2024.
  • Although the decline in the value of the pound has had an unfavorable effect on net debt, the company is using free cash flow to reduce its level of debt.
  • The stock is recommended buying since Haleon expects operating earnings growth, has the ability to manage inflationary pressures efficiently, and its valuation is in line with peers.

Introduction

Haleon plc (OTCPK:HLNCF) (NYSE:HLN) is an international consumer healthcare company based in England. Haleon is a spin-off from GSK (GSK) in July 2022. It is the world's largest

Broad based growth across categories - Haleon's third quarter 2022 presentation

Broad based growth across categories (Haleon's third quarter 2022 presentation)

Vitamins, minerals & supplements growth figures - Haleon's 3Q22 investor presentation

Vitamins, minerals & supplements growth figures (Haleon's 3Q22 investor presentation)

Bond debt maturity profiles - Haleon's 3Q22 investor presentation

Bond debt maturity profiles (Haleon's 3Q22 investor presentation)

Comments (2)

