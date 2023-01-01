Vale: Upside Risk From Cosan Take Over Gambit

  • IO (Iron Ore) prices may hold above US$100/ton long term despite far lower Chinese property construction demand.
  • On IO prices of US$100/ton Vale is fairly valued at 5.5x EV/EBITDA YE23.
  • However, Vale could move from cash cow to growth if Cosan can “take control”.

Concentrated businessman developing chess gambit, strategy ,playing board game to winner clever concentration and thinking while playing chess. Learning, tactics and analysis concept.

Apichet/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

The Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) investment case has been altered vs my previous analyses Vale Stock: A Value Trap; Poor Growth Prospects. I now believe IO prices can stay above US$100/ton, despite the Chinese

Iron Ore Spot Prices in China

Iron Ore Spot Prices in China (Image by Tradingeconomics.com)

China Steel Sector Breakdown

China Steel Sector Breakdown (Image by S&P and Wood Mackenzie)

China Steel and Iron Ore Estimates

China Steel and Iron Ore Estimates (Created by author with data from Vale)

Iron Ore Volume Estimates

Iron Ore Volume Estimates (Created by author with data from Vale, Rio and BHP)

Iron Ore Volume Estimates

Iron Ore Volume Estimates (Created by author with data from Vale, Rio and BHB)

Vale Financial and Valuation Forecast

Vale Financial and Valuation Forecast (Created by author with data from Vale)

Vale Operating Forecast

Vale Operating Forecast (Created by author with date from Vale)

Vale Shareholder

Vale Shareholders (Created by author with data from Capital IQ)

Experience is difficult to learn. After 30 plus years of critically analyzing the nuts and bolts of businesses as diverse as airlines, oil, retail, mining to fintech and ecommerce plus the macro, monetary and political drivers. I continue to immensely enjoy learning and applying my experience to unravel, comprehend and benefit from new ideas, technology, innovation and business models. In addition, living through multiple crises, tequila, Asia, dotcom, 9/11, the great recession and the Covid19 pandemia, plus a stint at entrepreneurialism (Export, Factoring and Printing) provides for an extraordinary base of experience to be applied across multiple disciplines.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Vale is fairly valued with IO prices over US$100/ton , that seem sustainable even with a 20% annual decline in Chinese property sector unit decline. The Cosan take over gambit may alter or accelerate Vale’s strategic path that provides upside risk to the shares.

