Q2 Earnings - Important Considerations

Software developer and collaboration tool maker- Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) will look to report its Q2-23 earnings on the February 2, post-market hours. TEAM's earnings announcement in the previous quarter was an aberration of sorts, as it was the first time in 20 quarters that it failed to meet EPS consensus expectations! Prior to that event, the company had always trumped EPS street estimates by an average of 22%.

Atlassian is currently going through some challenges, and that is unlikely to abate any time soon.

During the September quarter, Atlassian's management had guided to a Q2 revenue range of $835m-$855m; at the mid-point of that range, you'd be looking at only 23% growth; even at the high-point of the range, growth would come in at only 24%, which would represent the lowest growth delivered in at least the last eight quarters (Sell-side consensus has currently baked in a figure of $849.45m, implying annual growth of 23.4%).

Things aren't looking good on the bottom line either. On the "Non-GAAP" EPS front (on a GAAP EPS basis, Atlassian will be in the red), consensus estimates are currently looking at a figure of $0.297, which would imply yet another quarter of earnings decline. Given the particularly difficult comps in Q2 last year (EPS came in at $0.50), the YoY drop (-41%) will be even more pronounced than what was seen in Q1 (-22%).

Investors ought to monitor the trajectory of customer additions which has been slowing both on an annual basis, as well as a quarterly basis. Just for some context, the declining trajectory in the annual growth rate started over a year ago, whilst the sequential declines started even before that, in Q1-22.

Quarterly shareholder letter

Tighter budgets on account of the challenging macro-economic environment are no doubt playing a part; whilst TEAM is still witnessing some interest and buoyancy towards free editions of their products, the conversions towards the paid plans had dropped even more significantly in Q1, from the final quarter of last year. If management can shed some insight on renewed stability in this area, that would help boost sentiment toward the stock.

The other major concern revolved around a lower pace of hiring at TEAM's clients' end who are looking to keep costs optimized. This has meant that Atlassian has also had to withstand challenges linked to the paid seat expansion of existing clients. This constraint in the growth rate of existing users has been widespread across the board, encompassing TEAM's clients across industries and geographies. I suspect this is something that is unlikely to reverse any time soon.

Nuances surrounding ongoing cloud migrations of Atlassian's clients from data center and server will be another key monitoring point to watch; so far, things have held up relatively well here, and I don't think there will be too many concerns in Q2 either, but how much of that is driven by the loyalty discounting mechanism that Atlassian will offer clients until July 2023? Everything won't always be driven by value and some part of the momentum in cloud migrations will also likely be driven by enhanced capabilities of Atlassian's Cloud Enterprise Solutions. I'd be curious to learn if the open beta version of Atlassian Analytics has served as an instrumental catalyst in abetting the migration story in Q2.

Whilst the company did scale down a whole host of metrics in Q1, they still reiterated that cloud migrations would grow at 10% YoY in the foreseeable future. Just for some additional context, Atlassian's overall cloud business growth forecast was trimmed down from 50% to 40-45% YoY (note that the pace of growth here has been sliding over the last couple of quarters).

Shareholder Letter

This ongoing focus towards cloud migrations will also leave an adverse mark on Team's group gross margins, given the associated investments that would need to be made to support this development. In Q1 the GAAP GM had declined by 160bps to 82.7%, in Q2, investors should be expecting a decline from anything ranging from 230-300bps to levels of 80-81%.

With regards to the operating margin, expect pressure on this front too as moderation in headcount growth will probably only kick in by Q3 or Q4. Note that the company's FY operating margin guidance is for the mid-teens level and in Q1 it was a lot higher at 18.3%, so clearly, some adjustments will be made there in Q2, Q3, and Q4.

Operating cash flow generation in Q1 was pretty abysmal at only $92m or less than 10% of revenue, but this is more timing-related (payment of bonuses typically takes place in September, and cash tax payments of $17m were brought forward by a quarter) and it should bounce back in Q2 to the triple-digit levels.

Closing Thoughts

Relative to its peers in the Nasdaq, TEAM had been gaining clout over time, all the way till late 2021, where it breached the 1.2x levels; this is captured by the rising channel (blue lines). That narrative changed in 2022 with investors rotating out of TEAM, even as the RS ratio dropped to the pre-pandemic range. As a rotational play within the Nasdaq, TEAM still has some merit (despite a ~35% rise in the RS ratio from levels seen in November) as it is now trading below the mid-point (0.7x) of its life-long range.

When one looks at the standalone weekly chart of TEAM, one gets the sense that investors are positioning for a breakout from the falling wedge pattern, although the risk-reward is questionable at this juncture, considering how close the price is to the upper boundary of the wedge. From November, TEAM's stock had spent 10 weeks building a base below the $120 levels, and if you were fortunate to get in then, kudos to you. Momentum investors may be incentivized to pursue TEAM as the gap formed on the daily charts after the Q1-23 results, is yet to be closed ($168.49). Needless to say, TEAM's ability to see even further momentum from there will likely depend on how they fare at the Q2 earnings event.