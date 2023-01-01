Axalta Gaining Share And Catching Up On Margins

Jan. 31, 2023 1:39 PM ETAxalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)AKZOY, PPG
Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.36K Followers

Summary

  • Axalta reported good fourth quarter results, with strong double-digit price growth and share gains in the light vehicle OEM business, as well as margin improvements.
  • The company has seen some relief on input costs, but many inputs are still stubbornly high; pricing has started to cut more meaningfully into the price/cost deficit.
  • Auto and commercial vehicle demand should be healthy in 2023, but industrial is likely to be softer; share gains are a potential driver across the board.
  • With a fair value in the low-to-mid-$30's I consider Axalta a more borderline buy now, but the company is executing well and has more margin upside.

Car painting

Group4 Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Axalta (NYSE:AXTA) continues to execute well in somewhat challenging circumstances, pushing through robust pricing to recoup some of the margin lost to higher input costs, while also leveraging technology and product differentiation to gain share

This article was written by

Stephen Simpson profile picture
Stephen Simpson
18.36K Followers
Stephen Simpson is a freelance financial writer and investor. Spent close to 15 years on the Street (sell-side, buy-side, equities, bonds); now a semi-retired raccoon rancher. That last part isn't entirely true. Probably.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.