After a blockbuster 2022, Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) forecast the gains from last year to just be the start of a major growth phase. EVs are set to drive massive growth in lithium demand causing the need for supply growth and even higher lithium prices due to a supply shortages. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the lithium stock with sustainable growth for the decade ahead.

Lithium Demand Won't Slow

As part of their strategic update for 2023, Albemarle increased the lithium market demand by 2030. The company forecast more demand that will lead to a supply shortage and push prices even higher. The vast majority of the surging demand comes from EV growth with current EV production a small fraction of the vehicle market entering 2023, though every auto manufacturer is quickly moving towards ramped up EV production.

Source: Albemarle '23 strategic update

Naturally, this forecast benefits Albemarle, so investors need to take some of the stronger demand with a grain of salt. The company forecasts 2030 lithium demand at 3.7 MMt. The forecast is for LCE demand to exceed prior forecasts by 15% and grow at a CAGR of up to 30%.

As with any market, demand that leads to supply shortages and higher prices ultimately reduces demand, or at least slows down the expansion rate. A likely impact is that EV production slows as lithium prices surge due to a lack of supply or an alternative battery technology is developed.

For now though, Albemarle forecasts up to an 800 kt supply deficit by 2030, even when factoring in battery recycling. The company forecasts LCE prices above $20 kg to meet the 2030 forecasted supply of 2.9 MMt.

Albemarle forecasts the company being one of the primary miners to supply the surging demand for lithium production. The new forecast is for the company to triple lithium production capacity to a high of 650 ktpa by 2030, up from only 200 ktpa in 2022.

Ford (F) lowering prices on the electric Mustang Mach-E crossover should help ensure EV demand is strong during a rough economic period in 2023. The move follows price cuts by Tesla (TSLA), but lithium investors must brace for future periods where prices are hiked due to any lithium related supply issues.

Booming 2027

Albemarle just provide 2022 preliminary numbers where revenues surged ~195% to reach $7.3 billion. A lot of markets would suggest a scenario where revenues would be given back due to a normalization process, but the opposite is the case here for lithium.

The lithium miner forecasts 2023 revenues jumping another 66% to reach ~$12.1 billion with surging adjusted EBITDA. The 2023 revenue guidance is a very wide range of $11.3 to $12.9 billion. The company forecast a diluted EPS of $26 to $33 with adjusted EBITDA margins approaching 40%.

Source: Albemarle '23 strategic update

The growth story doesn't even come close to peaking in 2023. The 2027 guidance has revenues surging to at least $17.3 billion with adjusted EBITDA reaching at least $7.2 billion.

At the midpoint, adjusted EBITDA will jump from $3.4 billion in 2022 to $7.8 billion in 2027. Albemarle forecasts EBITDA growing 129% during the 5-year period after massive growth in 2022.

The analysts forecasting Albemarle generates a 2027 EPS topping $40+ appear inline, if not conservative, with corporate forecasts. The stock trades at only $270 with a market cap of $32 billion.

On an adjusted EBITDA basis, the stock only trades at 4x corporate targets for 2027. At the same time, Albemarle forecasts producing $2.7 billion in free cash flow in 2027 while spending an amazing $4.2 billion on capex. The company can quickly cut capex leading to substantially additional free cash flow generation, if a large opportunity for growth doesn't exist after 2027.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Albemarle remains exceptionally cheap with the lithium market opportunity in the decade ahead. EV and green energy demand will be a huge growth driver in the years ahead and the risks only appear at the edges of whether the lack of lithium supply and higher prices slows down demand causing some volatility.

The stock only trades at 7x 2023 EBITDA targets with long-term growth supporting a far higher multiple.