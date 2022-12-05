Why Avoiding Layoffs Does Not Make Apple The Best Big Tech Bet

Jan. 31, 2023 1:54 PM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)
Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
Marketplace

Summary

  • Apple is the only big tech company to have avoided mass layoffs in this economic downturn so far.
  • The company, in fact, has avoided mass layoffs since 1997, which speaks volumes about its disciplined approach to expanding the business.
  • While I wholeheartedly appreciate the company for avoiding layoffs this time, I am not as excited as some investors because of the reasons discussed in this analysis.
  • I do much more than just articles at Leads From Gurus: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Flat Lay of different apple products on a grey background.

Shahid Jamil

This article was originally published for members of Leads From Gurus on January 23.

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has avoided layoffs amid the current economic downturn that has forced many of its rivals to slash their workforce big

Tech layoffs since 2022 January

Layoffs.fyi

Biggest tech layoffs since the beginning of the pandemic

Layoffs.fyi

Revenue growth comparison between Apple and other big tech companies

YCharts

Mass layoffs by reason categories

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

Performance comparison of Apple stock and other big tech stocks (as of Jan. 23)

YCharts

The unexpected moment is always sweeter

At Leads From Gurus, we strive to achieve sweet returns by predicting which companies would report unexpected earnings. Join us to discover the power of earnings surprises.

Your subscription includes access to:

  • Weekly actionable ideas that would help you beat the market.
  • In-depth research reports on stocks that are well-positioned to beat earnings estimates.
  • Three model portfolios designed to help you beat the market.
  • Educational articles discussing the strategies followed by gurus.
  • An active community of like-minded investors to share your findings.

Act now to secure the launch discount!



This article was written by

Dilantha De Silva profile picture
Dilantha De Silva
9.72K Followers
Actionable ideas and model portfolios to beat the market

I am an investment analyst with 7 years of experience in financial markets. I specialize in U.S. equities and incorporate a top-down approach to identify developing macro-level trends and the companies that would benefit from such trends. I am a strong believer that the best investment opportunities could be found in under-covered equities. Please click the "Follow" button to get timely updates on new articles.

I am the founder of Leads From Gurus, a Marketplace service on Seeking Alpha that focuses on uncovering alpha-generating opportunities.

I currently work with leading financial publications including Refinitiv, Seeking Alpha, ValueWalk, and GuruFocus.

I'm a CFA level 3 candidate, an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute for Securities and Investment (CISI, UK), and a candidate in the Chartered Wealth Manager program.

During my free time, I enjoy reading.



Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long MSFT.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.