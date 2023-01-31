Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Q1 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dan Brailer - Vice President, Investor Relations

Ron Keating - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ben Stas - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Deane Dray - RBC Capital Markets

Nathan Jones - Stifel

Joe Giordano - Cowen

Patrick Baumann - JPMorgan

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Evoqua Water Technologies First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded and your participation implies consent to our recording of this call. If you do not agree with these terms, please disconnect at this time. Thank you.

I would now like to turn the call over to Dan Brailer, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Dan Brailer

Thank you, Todd. Thanks everyone for joining us for today’s call to review our first quarter 2023 financial results. Participating on today’s call are Ron Keating, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ben Stas, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. After our prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions.

This conference call includes forward-looking statements, including our full fiscal year 2023 expectations, long-term financial targets, statements relating to our pending merger with Xylem, statements relating to demand outlook in our end markets, growth opportunities, our order pipeline, order conversion, cash generation, our acquisition strategy and pipeline, integration and performance – future performance of our recent acquisitions, supply chain challenges, inflation, labor shortages and general macroeconomic conditions. Actual results may differ materially from our expectations. For additional information on Evoqua, please refer to the company’s SEC filings, including the risk factors described therein.

On this conference call, we will also discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information with respect to such non-GAAP

