ExxonMobil Corp. (XOM) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.72K Followers

ExxonMobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Jennifer Driscoll - VP, IR

Darren Woods - Chairman, President and CEO

Kathryn Mikells - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Biraj Borkhataria - RBC Capital Markets

Jeanine Wai - Barclays

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Devin McDermott - Morgan Stanley

Doug Leggate - Bank of America

Alastair Syme - Citi

Stephen Richardson - Evercore ISI

Sam Margolin - Wolfe Research

Jason Gabelman - Cowen

Ryan Todd - Piper Sandler

John Royall - JPMorgan

Roger Read - Wells Fargo

Operator

Good day everyone and welcome to this ExxonMobil Corporation Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Today's call is being recorded.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Vice President of Investor Relations, Ms. Jennifer Driscoll. Please go ahead, ma'am.

Jennifer Driscoll

Good morning everyone and welcome to ExxonMobil fourth quarter 2022 earnings call. Thanks for joining us today. Here with me are Darren Woods, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Kathy Mikells, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Our presentation and prerecorded remarks are available on the Investor Relations section of our website. Our fourth quarter earnings news release is posted in the same location and will be joined by the transcript, once it's available.

Shortly, Darren will provide brief opening comments and reference a few slides from his presentation. That will analysts more time to ask questions before we conclude at about 8:30 A.M. Central Time.

During the presentation, we'll make forward-looking comments, so we encourage you to read our cautionary statement on slide two. Additional information on the risks and uncertainties that apply to these comments is listed in our most recent Form 10-Ks and 10-Qs. Please note that we also provided supplemental information at the end of our earnings slides, which are

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.