Mastercard: Earnings Beat, High Margins, Trading At Fair Value

Jan. 31, 2023 3:00 PM ETMastercard Incorporated (MA)
Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
4.81K Followers

Summary

  • Mastercard is one of the big two major card network providers and has a solid position in multiple markets.
  • The company reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter of 2022, as it beat both revenue and earnings estimates for growth.
  • Mastercard is poised to benefit from the growth in open banking and has connections with over 3,000 banks and financial institutions across 18 markets.
  • I forecast its innovative "Pay by Bank" solution will continue to grow rapidly and focus on SMB partnerships will also pay off positively.
  • Mastercard has experienced strong growth in its cross border payment volume as travel continues to have a strong multi-year rebound.

Mastercard Credit Card

jbk_photography

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) is one of the big two credit card networks which had a 23.7% market share, just behind Visa which has a 52.6% market share according to 2021 data (which was the latest I could find). Despite not being the "leading" card network Mastercard

Visa Mastercard Market share

Visa Mastercard Market share (SEC filings, Upgraded Points)

Revenue growth rate

Revenue growth rate (Income statement)

Revenue

Revenue (Q4,22 report)

Cross Border Fees

Cross Border Fees (Wise)

Pay by Bank App

Pay by Bank App example flight booking (Worldpay)

Operating Expenses

Operating Expenses (Q4,22 report)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Outlook

Outlook (Q4,22 report)

Mastercard stock valuation 1

Mastercard stock valuation 1 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Mastercard stock valuation 2

Mastercard stock valuation 2 (created by author Deep Tech Insights)

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Deep Tech Insights profile picture
Deep Tech Insights
4.81K Followers
Senior Investment Analyst for Hedge Funds. Interviewed Hedge Fund Managers and CEO's. Investment Strategy: Focus on Deep Dive Valuation, G.A.R.P (Growth at a Reasonable Price). Masters in Equity Valuation, 755+ Companies Analysed.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.