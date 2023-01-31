MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2023 1:21 PM ETMakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.72K Followers

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call January 31, 2023 7:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Vipul Garg - Vice President of Investor Relations

Deep Kalra - Founder and Chairman

Rajesh Magow - Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Mohit Kabra - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Sachin Salgaonkar - Bank of America

Gaurav Rateria - Morgan Stanley

Aditya Suresh - Macquarie

Vijit Jain - Citi

Aditya Chandrasekar - UBS

Tarbir Shahpuri - Nidara Capital

Vipul Garg

Good evening, everyone. We'll just give a minute for everyone to join and then we will start. Hello, everyone. I'm Vipul Garg, Vice President of Investor Relations at MakeMyTrip Limited. And welcome to our Fiscal 2023 Third Quarter Earnings webinar.

Today's event will be hosted by Deep Kalra, our company's Founder and Chairman. Joining him is Rajesh Magow, our Co-Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer; and Mohit Kabra, our Group Chief Financial Officer.

As a reminder, this live event is being recorded by the Company and will be made available for replay on our IR website shortly after the conclusion of today's event. At the end of these prepared remarks, we will also be hosting a Q&A session.

Furthermore, certain statements made during today's event may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Safe Harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to inherent uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Any forward-looking information relayed during this event speaks only as of this date, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update the information to reflect changed circumstances. Additional information concerning these statements are contained in the Risk Factors in Forward-Looking Statement section of the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on July 12, 2022. Copies of these filings are available from the SEC

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.