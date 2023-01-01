FeelPic

Investment Thesis

Circor International, Inc.'s (NYSE:CIR) stock price is up ~34.19%, meaningfully outperforming S&P 500’s (SPY) 4.89% gains, since we recommended buying it in October. Looking forward, the company should see healthy demand, especially in its Aerospace and Defense (A&D) segment. This coupled with pricing increases and a healthy backlog should help the company's revenue growth in the coming years. Further, the value-based pricing initiative and simplification of cost structure should continue to help the company drive margin expansion.

However, the stock is now trading at a premium versus its 5-year historical average P/E and I believe these growth prospects are getting appropriately reflected in the stock price at the current levels. Hence, I'm moving to the sidelines and changing my rating to neutral.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

The COVID-19-related restrictions negatively impacted the demand for Circor’s products in FY20 and FY21. However, normalization in the aviation industry and strong industrial aftermarket growth helped the company generate good organic revenue growth in the first nine months of FY2022, despite supply chain constraints and labor shortage issues.

The company also saw good growth in its orders and backlog. In the third quarter of FY2022, the orders were up 18% Y/Y (or 26% Y/Y organically), and the company’s backlog increased by 14% Y/Y helped by the strong order growth. Segment-wise, the order rate in the Aerospace and Defense segment grew 67% Y/Y (or 74% organically). This exceptionally strong growth was driven by the strong aftermarket in defense, new product launches, and continued commercial aerospace recovery. The order rate in the industrial segment was down 1% Y/Y. However, excluding the foreign currency translation impact, organic order growth was up 8% Y/Y driven by strong aftermarket and pricing growth. One should note that the company exited its loss-making European pipeline business earlier in 2022. If we exclude its impact, the growth rate would have been even better.

Looking forward, this strong backlog growth coupled with healthy demand in the Aerospace and Defense business, strong aftermarket business, new product launches, and the company's value-based pricing initiatives should help drive revenue growth in 2023.

The commercial aerospace industry continues to recover after the COVID-19-related restrictions were revoked. The Revenue Passenger Miles (RPM) are still slightly below the pre-pandemic levels. This coupled with pent-up demand for travel post-reopening bodes well for future growth prospects. The recovery in the commercial aerospace industry should increase the MRO requirements, creating better growth opportunities for CIR in the coming future.

The defense business of Circor should continue to benefit from the heightened geopolitical tension due to the Russia-Ukraine war. The company is also benefiting from the targeted growth initiatives and new product developments in its defense business. Two examples of these targeted growth initiatives are - the Mechanical kinetic switches that are used in missile and bomb fusing applications, and the Brushless DC motors that are used in the missile control actuation system (a core part of the missile guidance & control system.) The company generated ~$17 million in orders from these products in the first nine months of 2022, up 40% Y/Y. In order to further accelerate the growth, the company is also adding new features to its Mechanical switches to address their applications in hypersonic missiles and bomb fuses. Considering the healthy demand in the defense end market and the company's targeted growth initiatives, I see a good long-term growth opportunity in Circor's defense business.

The demand environment in the company's industrial business is not that encouraging and if we look at the current Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading below 50, it indicates declining demand in the coming quarters. However, the end market slowdown should be partially offset by Circor's value-based pricing initiative in the aftermarket business. The company derives 40-45% of its industrial sales from aftermarket business and has a strong position in this market given its large installed base. The company has strong insights into its customer's needs and, to drive revenue growth in the aftermarket business, it is implementing a value-based pricing initiative where it charges a customer based on the value Circor is providing. For example, if something is urgent and the customer needs it quickly, Circor plans to charge a premium for that.

The company should also benefit from easing supply chain constraints and labor shortages that have affected the company’s ability to convert the backlog to sales in the past few quarters. These constraints are now easing which should help the company's revenue growth in the coming quarters by improving the backlog-to-sales conversion rate.

Overall, I believe the company can post modest growth in FY23 with strong growth in the A&D segment offsetting slight weakness in the Industrial business.

Margin Outlook

CIR’s focus on value-based pricing, simplification, the 80/20 principle, factory modernization, and low-cost countries sourcing initiative helped its operating margins in the third quarter of FY2022.

Circor's Adjusted Operating margins (Company data, GS Analytics Research)

As discussed before, Circor’s continued focus on maximizing value from its products and services under its value-based pricing initiatives is enabling it to charge higher prices for its offerings. The company is also evaluating and identifying opportunities to simplify its cost structure by reducing overhead costs, eliminating redundancies, and aligning its team closer to the customers. Management has reduced the structural cost of Circor's downstream oil & gas business through these initiatives and has identified a similar opportunity to simplify the cost structure in its pump businesses as well.

Looking forward, I believe these initiatives should continue to drive margin expansion in the coming quarters.

Management expects that the value-based initiative should deliver about $35 million of pricing benefit in 2022, heavily driven by the core Industrial segment and this should continue in FY2023 as well. This pricing increase bodes well for the margins.

The simplification of cost structure is expected to deliver $13 million in annualized cost savings this year and $6 million in carryover benefits in FY2023 which should also help the margins.

Further, easing supply chain constraints and moderating inflationary pressure should also help the company's margins in Q4 2022 and FY 2023. So, I am optimistic about the company's margin expansion prospects.

Valuation and Conclusion

Circor is currently trading at 18.65x FY2023 consensus EPS estimate of $1.38 which is a premium versus its 5-year average P/E of 16.75x. The stock is up ~34.19% since we last recommended buying it and the valuation multiple has re-rated meaningfully in the last few months. While I like the company's growth and margin expansion prospects, I believe they are already getting reflected in the current valuations. Hence, I am changing my rating from buy to neutral.