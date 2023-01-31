TDK Corporation (TTDKY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

TDK Corporation (OTCPK:TTDKY) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call January 31, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tetsuji Yamanishi - Executive Vice President

Conference Call Participants

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you indeed for your precious time. Let us now get start the TDK FY 2023 ending March 31. This is going to be the explanation for the results and for the third quarter.

We have Mr. Tetsuji Yamanishi, Executive Vice President; and also Executive Officer, Mr. Fumio Sashida; Executive Officer, Taro Ikushima; and Executive Officer, Takao Tsutsui. They are the participants for this meeting. Thank you.

Tetsuji Yamanishi

This is Tetsuji Yamanishi, Executive Vice President. We do appreciate your precious time despite your busy schedule to attend our financial results briefing for the third quarter FY March 2023. We are so happy to have so many of you.

I am now pleased to go through this overview of the consolidated financial results.

First, key points for the earnings for Q3 and FY March 2023. The global economy has become increasingly stagnant and as a result of the continued price hikes in energy and certain materials due to the heightened geopolitical risks, including Russia's prolonged invasion of Ukraine, as well as higher interest rates due to the policy rate hikes in the U.S. and European countries, aiming at quelling the inflation.

As a result, the financial demand remained sluggish in the electronics market as well. But supported by the demand for EVs, such as xEV and automobiles, sales increased 17.5% year-on-year basis and operating profit rose 14.5% year-on-year basis.

In addition to the first half results, the third quarter was also firm, resulting in the record sales and operating profit on a cumulative 9-month basis. In the ICT market, demand for the PCs and tablets, which have been rather strong due to the corona, the pandemic, declined further. And the

