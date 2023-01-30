POSaBIT Systems Corporation (POSAF) Acquisition Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2023 2:44 PM ETPOSaBIT Systems Corporation (POSAF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.73K Followers

POSaBIT Systems Corporation (OTCQX:POSAF) Acquisition Call Transcript January 30, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

James Carbonara - Hayden IR

Ryan Hamlin - CEO & Co-Founder, POSaBIT Systems Corporation

Conference Call Participants

Owen Bennett - Jefferies

Scott Fortune - ROTH Capital Partners

Andrew Semple - Echelon Capital

Joshua Horowitz - Palm

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the POSaBIT Systems Corporation Conference Call. All participants have been placed on a listen-only mode and the floor will be open for questions and comments after the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, James Carbonara. The floor is yours.

James Carbonara

Thank you, operator. With me on this call are Ryan Hamlin, Chief Executive Officer. I’ll begin the call by reading the Safe Harbor statement. This statement is made pursuant to the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements described in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements made on this call with the exception of historical facts may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Although the company believes that expectations and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it makes no assurances that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, please see risk factors detailed in the company’s annual report and subsequently filed reports, as well as in other reports that the company files from time-to-time with SEDAR.

Any forward-looking statements included in this

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.