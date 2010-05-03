SPXX: A Fund That Trades Upside For Yield

Jan. 31, 2023 3:44 PM ET
Summary

  • The SPXX fund dynamically sells calls on 35-75% of the notional value of the fund.
  • It pays an attractive 7.5% forward yield.
  • Overwriting strategies trade off return upside for premium income. This causes total returns to suffer in the long-run.

Looking east down the Chicago river at Wolf Point.

harmantasdc/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) sells S&P 500 Index calls to generate premium income to fund a generous 7.5% distribution yield.

While the distribution yield may appeal to income-oriented investors, one word of

SPXX sector allocation

Figure 1 - SPXX sector allocation (nuveen.com)

SPY sector allocation

Figure 2 - SPY sector allocation (ssga.com)

SPXX option overlay information

Figure 3 - SPXX option overlay information (nuveen.com)

SPXX historical returns

Figure 4 - SPXX historical returns (morningstar.com)

SPY historical returns

Figure 5 - SPY historical returns (morningstar.com)

SPXX uses ROC to fund distributions

Figure 6 - SPXX uses ROC to fund distributions (SPXX annual report)

SPXX NAV has declined in the long-term

Figure 7 - SPXX NAV has declined over the long-term (morningstar.com)

EVG is a classical return of principal fund

Figure 8 - EVG is a classical return of principal fund with shrinking NAV (morningstar.com)

Historical S&P 500 Index monthly returns

Figure 9 - Historical S&P 500 Index monthly returns (Author created with returns from Yahoo Finance)

I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

