Prepare For Fed Easing And A Market Rally By Year-End

Jan. 31, 2023 3:46 PM ETC, CMA, HYG, IEF, NORW3 Comments
Charles Cranmer profile picture
Charles Cranmer
46 Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve is suffering massive operating losses.
  • When politicians wake up, Fed losses will draw their fire.
  • Faced with recession, the Fed will likely slash short term interest rates by year end.
  • This could spark a short term rally, but stocks may struggle afterward.
  • I own NORW, C, CMA, lithium stocks, emerging market stocks, and I am short HYG.

Businessman On Wrong Side

Powell E Coyote, Super-Genius

DNY59

Every year I construct a “Most Likely” forecast for the stock market. This forecast is based on all the variables I can possibly envision, with each assigned a (highly subjective) probability weighting. My forecast is necessarily clouded in uncertainty, but at least

Fed remittances to treasury graph

Federal Reserve Remittances to Treasury (St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Graph of Bank Reserves

Commercial Bank Reserves at Fed (St. Louis Federal Reserve)

Graph of M2 money supply

M2 Money Supply (St. Louis Federal Reserve)

This article was written by

Charles Cranmer profile picture
Charles Cranmer
46 Followers
I've been a bank geek for more than 30 years. I have sell side experience at Keefe Bruyette, Goldman Sachs, and Lehman Bros. (RIP). I have been an investor at 4 hedge funds, two of which I founded. Plus, I have had Lending experience at First National State Bank of Newark, NJ. Why the fascination with banking? A sickness, I suppose. More likely, it was my dad, who was an economist and wrote his dissertation on Canal construction and finance in the 1820's and 1830's. To understand today's financial world, one could do worse than study the panic of 1837. I'll share one of my dad's admonitions which still rings true: "Charlie, economists have solved every important economic problem except two; they don't know where growth comes from and they don't know where inflation comes from."

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C, CMA, NORW, IEF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have a short position in HYG

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.