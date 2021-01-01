Align Technology Overvalued But A Noteworthy Addition To Watchlist

Jan. 31, 2023 3:55 PM ETAlign Technology, Inc. (ALGN)
BlackNote Investment profile picture
BlackNote Investment
8 Followers

Summary

  • Align Technology is a leading U.S. medical device company specializing in orthodontics that manufactures clear aligners under the brand Invisalign.
  • In a deadly mix of unfavourable foreign currency exchange rates and macroeconomic uncertainty, Align Technology's performance tumbled in 2022.
  • Align Technology is overvalued at today's prices but remains a noteworthy addition to investors' watchlists.

donna sorridente che utilizza l"allineatore di bretelle rimovibili in plastica trasparente o il vassoio sbiancante. cure ortodontiche dentali

Olga Demina/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), a leading U.S. medical device company specializing in orthodontics, is making waves in the industry with its diverse portfolio of products including Invisalign clear aligners, iTero intraoral scanners, and exocad dentistry-dedicated software. In this financial

Calculation of Align Technology expected growth rate

Align Technology's expected growth rate (Personal Data)

Align Technology's median 5Y operating margin & ROIC

Align Technology's median 5Y operating margin & ROIC (TIKR Terminal)

Calcualtion of Align Technology's future performance

Align Technology's performance projection (Personal Data)

Calcualtion of Align Technology's intrinsic value

Align Technology's intrinsic value (Personal Data)

This article was written by

BlackNote Investment profile picture
BlackNote Investment
8 Followers
I'm a financial analyst focused on stock analysis using the DCF model. My analysis focuses on US, European and Chinese companies for long-term investment opportunities. Check my youtube channel BlackNote Investments https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8rqJsIjenaprbw0446OxaQ

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.