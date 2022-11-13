zorazhuang

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is a leading midstream giant that owns irreplaceable natural gas infrastructure in North America, among other high-quality assets. It also recently reported its Q4 and full-year 2022 results. In this article, we share our updated view on Kinder Morgan, Inc. and whether or not we think it is a buy at the moment.

KMI Stock Q4 Results

Kinder Morgan, Inc. posted very strong Q4 results, including EBITDA increasing by 8% year-over-year and distributable cash flow rising by 13% year-over-year, including $590 million in excess discounted cash flow ("DCF") above its dividend in Q4.

An area of particular strength for Kinder Morgan, Inc. was its natural gas pipeline business, which saw its earnings increase by 11% year-over-year on the strength of 4% year-over-year volume growth.

2023 guidance sees adjusted EBITDA increasing by ~2.7% year-over-year and its leverage ratio declining from 4.1x at year-end 2022 to 4.0x, giving Kinder Morgan, Inc. significant flexibility below its 4.5x long-term leverage target.

The company also upsized its share repurchase authorization from $2 billion to $3 billion, while announcing that it plans to increase its total dividend payout by 2% this year.

All in all, it was another strong quarter and year for KMI, as the company continues to plug along with an attractive combination of a high current dividend yield, opportunistic share buybacks, and high return growth investments all backed by a strong balance sheet and very stable cash flow profile.

KMI Stock Business Model

Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s empire of mission-critical midstream infrastructure includes:

North America's largest CO2 transportation business

North America's largest independent refined products transportation business

North America's largest independent terminal business

North America's largest natural gas transmission businesses

Most impressive of all is the fact that it transports approximately 40% of all U.S. natural gas and 50% of its LNG while serving almost all of the country's major gas supply and demand regions.

In addition to its strong positioning within its industry that gives it competitive advantages as well as durability, Kinder Morgan, Inc. also has very reliable cash flows. 88% of its EBITDA comes from commodity price resistant take-or-pay and/or fee-based contracts, and an additional 6% is hedged. As a result, only 6% of its EBITDA is commodity-price sensitive. Added to this is the fact that the vast majority of its counterparties are investment grade, so KMI can count on a very stable cash flow stream through all sorts of macroeconomic environments.

KMI Stock Balance Sheet

Another reason to really like Kinder Morgan, Inc. is the fact that it has an investment grade credit rating (BBB with a stable outlook) from S&P, with a net debt to EBITDA ratio that is well under its long-term target of 4.5x. In fact, KMI ended 2022 with its lowest year-end net debt level since its 2014 consolidation transaction, and, therefore, has plenty of leeway to even increase its leverage ratio to take advantage of attractive opportunities as they come along. As a result, investors can rest easy knowing that KMI's balance sheet is quite strong and that the dividend will not be threatened by a need to prioritize deleveraging anytime soon.

KMI Stock Dividend Outlook

In addition to checking the cash flow stability and balance sheet strength boxes, Kinder Morgan, Inc.'s dividend is also well covered by cash flows. In 2022, Kinder Morgan, Inc. generated $2.19 in distributable cash flow per share while paying out $1.11 in dividends per share, resulting in a very low 50.7% payout ratio, especially considering the stability of the cash flow profile and the strength of the balance sheet. As a result, investors should be able to sleep well at night knowing the KMI's dividend payout is very safe.

On top of that, Kinder Morgan, Inc. has been growing its dividend per share and should continue doing so moving forward. Through 2026, analysts are forecasting a 2.8% dividend per share CAGR, which means that the dividend should grow roughly in line with the long-term average rate of inflation moving forward.

KMI Stock Risk Analysis

That said, no investment is risk-free. As a midstream business, Kinder Morgan, Inc. is heavily concentrated in natural gas-related businesses (though it is fairly well diversified into other energy commodities too), meaning that its long-term welfare depends greatly on the long-term demand for natural gas and NGLs. If natural gas and NGL demand decline precipitously, KMI will likely see its cash flows decline over the long term due to poor re-contracting conditions, though outright defaults on existing contracts are unlikely given the financial strength of most of its counterparties.

KMI Stock Valuation

Kinder Morgan, Inc. is also pretty attractively valued, at 8.5x 2022 distributable cash flow. Furthermore, its 9.7x EV/EBITDA multiple compares favorably with its five-year average of 10.2x and its 6.2% forward dividend yield makes it a very attractive high-yielding stock, especially when combined with its expected continued growth.

On top of its attractive share price, Kinder Morgan, Inc. enjoys a bit of a valuation floor thanks to the company's recently increased share buyback authorization and substantial capacity to deploy it given the strength of the balance sheet. On their latest earnings call, an analyst asked:

Just on the buybacks and how you're thinking about it for this year. So, it's a little bit more of a growth year in terms of spending in 2023. So your DCF is only a little bit above, I think, your CapEx and your dividends. So, when you think about buybacks and obviously, you're opportunistic, but would you be willing to increase debt or issue debt more short-term borrowings in order to buy back stock if the opportunity was there since you're well under your leverage target for this year?

KMI responded:

Yes, we would. We think about our capacity for buybacks or other opportunistic opportunities as being our balance sheet capacity as well as the excess cash that we generate in the current year. And so, we would be willing to increase our leverage a little bit. We'll be real cautious around it, we'll measure and make sure that we're being -- we're using that capacity in an appropriate manner, but that is the way that we think about our available capacity.

Investor Takeaway

Kinder Morgan, Inc. remains one of the most attractively priced midstream businesses and stocks in the S&P 500 (SP500) today, especially considering that it issues a 1099 tax form instead of the K-1 tax form and has such a low-risk profile due to its strong balance sheet, investment grade counterparties, and high quality mission-critical natural gas and NGL assets.

As a result, we conclude that Kinder Morgan, Inc. is a Buy following Q4 earnings, with a yield plus growth profile that puts annualized total returns near 10%. Then, potential multiple expansion and additional opportunistic share repurchases could push the total return CAGR into the low to mid-teens. Given the low risks involved, Kinder Morgan, Inc. looks highly attractive.