Ethan Allen: Digital Marketing Fueled Growth

Jan. 31, 2023 3:40 PM ETEthan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD)
Gino Bruno D'Alessio profile picture
Gino Bruno D'Alessio
88 Followers

Summary

  • Strong digital marketing presence to fuel revenue growth.
  • Multiple walk-in stores across 44 states attract customers with a free interior design of their choice.
  • Expanding client base.
  • Beat earnings for the fourth time in a row.

Ethan Allen store exterior

helen89/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I see great potential in Ethan Allen (NYSE:ETD) for various reasons. Firstly, they have some superbly designed products. They also have a variety of styles and they can design your home interior for you. They also have a

Digital Marketing Ethan Allen

Ubersugest-Neil Patel

ETD book data

Seeking Alpha

Household income

St. Louis Fed

ETD monthly chart

TradingView

ETD weekly chart

TradingView

This article was written by

Gino Bruno D'Alessio profile picture
Gino Bruno D'Alessio
88 Followers
Writer and Analyst with over twenty years experience trading in OTC markets, Bonds, FX and Interest Rate Derivatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.