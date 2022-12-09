Helmerich & Payne: Another Good Quarter

Jan. 31, 2023 4:10 PM ETHelmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)NBR
Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
Marketplace

Summary

  • Helmerich & Payne, Inc. announced a fiscal first quarter 2023 net income of $97.15 million, or $0.91 per diluted share.
  • On December 9, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly base cash dividend of $0.25 per share and a supplemental cash dividend of $0.235 per share.
  • I recommend buying HP between $47 and $48.1 with possible lower support at $45.2.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Gold And Oil Corner get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Pumpjack (oil derrick) and refinery plant in West Texas

dszc

Introduction

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) released its fiscal first quarter 2023 results on January 30, 2023.

This article is an update of my preceding article, published on November 20, 2022. I have followed HP on Seeking Alpha

Table

HP Fiscal FY22 highlight (HP Presentation)

Table

HP Rig count (HP Presentation)

Chart

HP Quarterly revenue per segment 4Q22 (1Q23 fiscal) (Fun Trading)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart

HP Quarterly Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Helmerich & Payne reported $719.64 million in the fiscal first quarter of 2023, up from $409.78 million in the same quarter a year ago and up 14% sequentially.

The revenue per rig is back to a healthy level, with nearly $15k income per rig estimated in 2023:

Table

HP Revenue per rig statistic (HP Presentation)

Chart

HP Quarterly Free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Chart

HP Quarterly Cash versus Debt history (Fun Trading)

Table

HP Balance sheet January (HP Presentation)

Chart

HP TA Chart short-term (Fun Trading StockCharts)

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now.

You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience.

"It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong.

Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

This article was written by

Fun Trading profile picture
Fun Trading
20.83K Followers
As an experienced investor, I will help you stay on task more efficiently.

I am a former test & measurement doctor engineer (geodetic metrology). I was interested in quantum metrology for a while.

I live mostly in Sweden with my loving wife.

I have also managed an old and broad private family Portfolio successfully -- now officially retired but still active -- and trade personally a medium-size portfolio for over 40 years.

“Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.” Einstein.

Note: I am not a financial advisor. All articles are my honest opinion. It is your responsibility to conduct your own due diligence before investing or trading.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade short-term HP and own a long-term position, as explained in my article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.