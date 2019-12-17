Coupang: Contrarian Bet, Increasingly Profitable E-Commerce Player

Summary

  • Coupang is an e-commerce player that's taking market share from small competitors. But with investors' risk appetite off the table, this stock has languished.
  • Despite the lack of interest in this name, the business has turned a meaningful corner in its operations.
  • Coupang is now focused on growing its profitability. And with its multiple compressed, now is a great time to get involved here.
  Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Deep Value Returns get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios.

Investment Thesis

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) is an e-commerce retailer that's taking market share from smaller outfits. As you can see below, retail sales in South Korea have been on average below the mid-single digits. And yet, Coupang is growing meaningfully faster than

CPNG revenue growth rates (as reported)

CPNG revenue growth rates (as reported)

CPNG Q3 2022

CPNG Q3 2022

