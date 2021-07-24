Tencent Music: Near-Term Challenges But Long Term Could Be Better

LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.61K Followers

Summary

  • Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China's biggest music streaming player, is going through a rough patch.
  • Near-term challenges including industry adjustment from China's regulatory tightening and macro headwinds that may impact revenues and profits.
  • Tencent Music Entertainment Group long-term growth drivers are intact.

Music player on mobile phone with earphones

grinvalds/iStock via Getty Images

China's biggest music streaming platform, Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), has been impacted by several challenges lately, leading to a depressed share price. There are reasons to be optimistic about their long term prospects, however.

Tencent Music Entertainment revenue by segment 2019-2021

Tencent Music Entertainment 10-K, 2021

Tencent Music Entertainment share price 5-year

Seeking Alpha

Tencent Music Entertainment analyst rating

WSJ

This article was written by

LD Investments profile picture
LD Investments
2.61K Followers
Long only, focused on high quality businesses with economic moats and solid business fundamentals. Sector and geography agnostic. Long term investment horizon. None of the articles constitute investment advice.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. Please consult with a professional investment advisor prior to making any decisions.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.