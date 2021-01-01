Golar LNG: Natural Gas Export Boom Waning, Bearish Chart Ahead Of Earnings

Jan. 31, 2023 4:29 PM ETGolar LNG Limited (GLNG)2 Comments
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
2.53K Followers

Summary

  • BP disappointed energy bulls recently with a negative outlook on LNG demand over the long term.
  • Golar LNG has improving earnings, but there are risks to meeting those targets given a volatile market, and an earnings date revision could be a bearish clue.
  • With a bearish chart pattern unfolding and negative free cash flow in 2023 and '24, I would avoid the stock at this time.

Large liquefied natural gas carrier ship in harbour

AlbertPego

Natural gas prices are having their worst month in 22 years. While the prompt-month wavers, LNG demand appears to be hanging in there. But could that be about to change? BP (BP) says the future is not so

Less LNG Demand In the Decades Ahead?

BP

Golar LNG: Earning, Valuation, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Options Angle

ORATS

GLNG: Bearish Rounded Top

StockCharts.com

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
2.53K Followers
CFA & CMT Charterholder | Freelance Financial Writer at SoFi & Ally | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including blogs, emails, white papers, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. My CFA and CMT backgrounds demonstrate prowess in investment management and my professional experience includes extensive public speaking and communication. Moreover, my extensive university teaching and professional trading experience provide useful skills. Past roles also include heavy use of Excel modeling and chart creation as well as PowerPoint.I am a contributor to The Dividend Freedom Tribe. I am a contributor to Topdown Charts.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.