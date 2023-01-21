Barron's And Bloomberg 2023 Ideal Dividend Stocks Of The Year

Summary

  • Two Barron’s Annual Roundtable, plus one Bloomberg Intelligence articles published late-January listed 99 intriguing stocks for 2023; 77 were unduplicated US publicly-listed companies, of which, 56 paid-dividends.
  • Barron’s two roundtable discussions January 20 and 27 split 49 picks from 9 panelists in half, whereas Bloomberg detailed all 50 in their January 16 BusinessWeek edition.
  • Bar/BI 1/29/23 Watchlist accounting from YCharts projected analyst-estimated net gains from PNC, AMGN, BX, TM, RTX, EMR, SYY, ORAN, CCEP, & topped by RHBBY ranging 7.63%-31.71%.
  • Ten top 2023 Bar/BI-projected dividend yields ranged 4.16% to 7.1% from PARA; REPYY; CGHLY; POAHY; PRU; BX; HLDCY; CCEP; DETNF; ORAN.
  • $5k invested January 29 in the five top-yield, lowest-priced, 2023 Bar/BI Dividend Stocks showed 28.62% LESS net-gain than from $5k invested all top ten. Big (higher-priced) equities led the top-ten January 2023 Bar/BI dividend dogs by over two and three-quarter lengths.
Business on Wall Street in Manhattan

Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Foreword

This article is based on three recent Barron’s Weekly and Bloomberg BusinessWeek-sourced articles aimed at revealing intriguing stocks for 2023:

Toyota and 25 Other Stock Picks for This Year, According to Barron’s Roundtable Pros

BARBI (1A) 10TOPGAINSTX GR JAN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

BARBI (2) BARBIdog JAN23-24 Photo by Steve Smith on Unsplash

Source: Photo by Steve Smith on Unsplash

BARBI(3A) 46BYTGT 1-50 JAN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

BARBI(3B) 50BYYIELD 1-50 JAN,23-24

Source: YCharts.com

BARBI(4) UP/DNSIDES JAN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

BARBI (5)10LIST JAN 22-23

Source: YCharts.com

BARBI(6) 10 BYGAINS JAN 23-24

Source: YCharts.com

BARBI (7)10BYPRICE JAN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

BARBI (8) 17 IDEAL DOGS JAN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

BARBI (9)RecentVSFairPrices JAN23-24

Source: YCharts.com

BARBI (10)All stocks by Publication JAN23-24

Sources: Barron’s Weekly, Bloomberg BusinessWeek

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by YCharts. Dog Photo by Steve Smith on Unsplash.

