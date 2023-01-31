Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Q4 2022 Results Conference Call January 31, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Stevo - SVP and Chief IR Officer

Dr. Albert Bourla - Chairman and CEO

Dave Denton - CFO

Dr. Mikael Dolsten - President, Worldwide Research, Development and Medical

Angela Hwang - Chief Commercial Officer and President, Global Biopharmaceuticals Business

Aamir Malik - Chief Business Innovation Officer

Dr. William Pao - Chief Development Officer

Conference Call Participants

Louise Chen - Cantor

Terence Flynn - Morgan Stanley

Robyn Karnauskas - Truist

Geoff Meacham - Bank of America

Steve Scala - Cowen

Colin Bristow - UBS

Trung Huynh - Credit Suisse

Tim Anderson - Wolfe Research

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Chris Schott - JPMorgan

David Risinger - SVB Securities

Chris Shibutani - Goldman Sachs

Carter Gould - Barclays

Kerry Holford - Berenberg

Andrew Baum - Citigroup

Evan Seigerman - BMO

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to Pfizer’s Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s call is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Chris Stevo, Senior Vice President and Chief Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead, sir.

Chris Stevo

Good morning. Welcome to Pfizer’s fourth quarter earnings call. I’m joined today by Dr. Albert Bourla, our Chairman and CEO; Dave Denton, our CFO; Dr. Mikael Dolsten, President of Worldwide Research and Development and Medical. Joining for the Q&A session, we also have Angela Hwang, Chief Commercial Officer and President, Global Biopharmaceuticals Business; Aamir Malik, our Chief Business Innovation Officer; Dr. William Pao, our Chief Development Officer; and Doug Lankler, our General Counsel.

Before we begin the call, I wanted to remind you of some of some logistical items. Materials for this call and other earnings related materials are on the Investor Relations section of pfizer.com. You see our forward-looking

