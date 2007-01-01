Mario Tama

The market didn't seem pleased with Procter & Gamble's (NYSE:PG) recently reported results, even though on the surface it appeared that both earnings and revenue were largely in-line with expectations. Although quarterly results are usually accompanied with a lot of short-term noise, this time they highlighted certain issues that I have been having with the company for some time.

Data by YCharts

Price Increases Are Not Smooth Sailing

On the surface, it appeared that P&G delivered a strong quarter, in spite of the whole plethora of industry-wide headwinds - from volatility in raw material costs to negative exchange rate movements, supply chain issues and weakening consumer dynamics.

P&G Investor Presentation

With organic sales growth standing at 5%, investors found comfort in the company's raised guidance from a range of 3% to 5% to a range of 4% to 5% for the fiscal year 2023.

P&G Investor Presentation

Moreover, all the negatives seemed to have little to no connection with the business itself, such as exchange rate headwinds, geopolitical risks in Russia and Eastern Europe and lockdowns in China.

However, organic sales growth has cooled-off significantly during the most recent quarter, when compared to the prior quarters. More importantly, however, pricing contributed to 10% and volume had a negative impact of 6%.

P&G Investor Presentation

In comparison to P&G, its major peers in the Home & Personal Care space have been subject to lower declines in volumes, while at the same time recording higher impact of pricing.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL), for example, fell drastically when management reported its Q4 2022 earnings a few days ago, in spite of its higher pricing impact and lower volume declines.

Colgate-Palmolive Earnings Release

Unilever (UL) has been in a similar position, with very low quarterly volume declines and price increases reaching as high as 12.5% during Q3 2022.

Unilever Investor Presentation

In addition to all that, negative movements in exchange rates were also to blame during the most recent quarters. Usually, future changes in exchange rates are not worth the effort to forecast. In my view, equity investors should focus on evaluating the quality of the business and not concern themselves with more speculative macroeconomic forecasts. In this case, however, P&G has already benefited from the strong U.S. dollar in recent years and assuming that the currency would continue to be a tailwind is too risky.

The strong U.S. dollar has been a major reason why P&G sales growth internationally has been a mere 10% when we compare FY 2022 to FY 2018, while the U.S. grew by almost 35%. (see below).

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

There has also been a major shift in long-lived asset growth over the period, although FX changes could at least partially explain the difference between United States and International.

Limited Upside

From a free cash flow point of view, P&G now trades at one of the lowest levels in a very long time. With a free cash flow yield of below 3.5%, the shares now yield lower than the 10-Year Treasuries.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings, Seeking Alpha and macrotrends.net

While some cash flow headwinds are likely to be transitional, Procter & Gamble's capital expenditure as a share of sales has been persistently lower in the past few years.

prepared by the author, using data from SEC Filings

This would require the company to increase its capex in the coming years as it needs to catch up to demand and solidify its supply chains in light of a deglobalizing world.

And we are just need to catch up in terms of overall capacity to demand ratio (...) Source: P&G Earnings Transcript Q2 2023

In fiscal year 2023 alone, P&G is expected to spend roughly 5% of sales on capital expenditures.

P&G Investor Presentation

This would put pressure on the company's free cash flow going forward and thus provide a headwind for the free cash flow yield.

Additionally, working capital requirements are unlikely to return to the recently low levels as retailer inventories return back to normal.

When there is supply volatility and uncertainty, it causes retailers to build higher inventory levels. When there's demand volatility, it does the same. So we've been through a period where inventories have been a little bit higher than normal in some of our retail channels. Source: P&G Earnings Transcript Q2 2023

P&G 10-Q SEC Filing

Cash flow productivity during the latest quarter was also much lower than the currently expected for fiscal year 2023 which puts more pressure on the company to further stretch its accounts payable through the rest of the year.

Adjusted free cash flow productivity was 72%, primarily due to a temporary reduction in payables. Source: P&G Earnings Transcript Q2 2023

Investor Takeaway

In a nutshell, Procter & Gamble's free cash flow will remain under pressure, while at the same time the company trades at exceptionally low free cash flow yield. Although this is partially justified by its best-in-class capital allocation, high profitability and relatively lower risk, it also makes it highly unlikely that the share price will outperform the broader consumer staples sector.

Relative to peers, P&G trades at a significant premium even when taking operating profitability into account (see below). Moreover, recent quarterly results also point to potentially higher volume declines as pricing measures are implemented to combat inflation and supply chain issues.