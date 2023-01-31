High Tide, Inc. (HITI) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2023 4:35 PM ETHigh Tide Inc. (HITI), HITI:CA
High Tide, Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2023 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Krystal Dafoe - Director, Corporate Governance

Raj Grover - President & CEO

Rahim Kanji - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Fortune - ROTH Capital Partners

Frederico Gomes - ATB Capital

Andrew Semple - Echelon

Andrew Partheniou - Stifel Financial Corp

My name is [indiscernible], and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to High Tide Inc.'s fourth quarter of 2022 unaudited financial and operational results conference call. [Operator Instructions]. And I will now turn the call over to your host.

Krystal Dafoe

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone. I'm Krystal Dafoe, Director of Corporate Governance, and welcome to High Tide Inc.'s year-end earnings call. Please note that the earnings discussed on this call are presented on an audited basis.

Joining me on the call today are Mr. Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Rahim Kanji, Chief Financial Officer. Last night, the company released audited highlights from its financial and operational results for the fourth quarter and year ended October 31st, 2022.

Before we begin, please let me remind you that during the course of this conference call, High Tide's management may make statements, including with respect to management's expectations or estimates of future performance. All such statements and other than statements of a historical fact constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of the applicable securities laws and are based on assumptions, expectations, estimates, and projections as of the date hereof.

The specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all disclosures regarding future results of operation, economic conditions, and anticipated courses of action. For more information on the company's risks and uncertainties related to forward-looking statements, please refer to the company's press release dated January 30, 2023, released

