Cisco Is Still A Buy

Jan. 31, 2023 5:53 PM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)
Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.26K Followers

Summary

  • Cisco is reporting quarterly results with solid, single digit growth rates and analysts as well as management are also expecting similar growth rates for the years to come.
  • While Cisco can't be described as recession-resilient, the subscription model is helping and leading to stability and recurring revenue.
  • In my opinion, the stock is still trading about 25% below its intrinsic value.

Cisco Systems To Lay Off Over 5,000 Workers

Justin Sullivan

In my last article published in December 2021, I called Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) a buy. Since then, the stock declined 12% and one must assume that Cisco is still a buy and an even better investment right

Cisco is reporting first quarter fiscal 2023 results

Cisco Q1/23 Presentation

Cisco: Financial highlights for fiscal 2022

Cisco Annual Report 2022

Cisco is reporting in different product categories

Cisco Q1/23 Presentation

Analysts are expecting a solid growth rate in the years to come

Cisco Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Cisco is reporting a solid guidance for 2023

Cisco Q1/23 Earnings Release

Cisco: Capital allocation

Cisco Annual Report 2022

Chart
Data by YCharts

Cisco is generating 43% of its total revenue from subscriptions

Cisco Q1/23 Presentation

Cisco: Annualized Recurring Revenue

Cisco Q1/23 Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

Daniel Schönberger profile picture
Daniel Schönberger
10.26K Followers
Part-time investor and contributor for Seeking Alpha since 2016. My analysis is focused on high-quality companies, that can outperform the market over the long-run due to a competitive advantage (economic moat) and high levels of defensibility. Focused on European and North American companies, but without constraints regarding market capitalization (from large cap to small cap companies). My academic background is in sociology and I hold a Master’s Degree in Sociology (with main emphasis on organizational and economic sociology) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Sociology and History.I also write about investing, economy and similar topics on Medium: https://medium.com/@danielschonberger

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.