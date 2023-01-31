Stora Enso Oyj (SEOJF) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2023 4:57 PM ETStora Enso Oyj (SEOJF), SEOAY
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.74K Followers

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCPK:SEOJF) Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Annica Bresky – President and Chief Executive Officer

Seppo Parvi – Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Country Manager Finland

Conference Call Participants

Lars Kjellberg – Credit Suisse

Joffrey Bellicha Meller – BofA Securities

Cole Hathorn – Jefferies

Robin Santavirta – Carnegie

Linus Larsson – SEB

Annica Bresky

[Call Starts Abruptly] Stora Enso's Q4 2022 Report Presentation. Our purpose, do good for people and the planet is more important now than ever before. We need to look after our people, the communities in which we operate and the company. And by replacing fossil-based materials with our renewable products, we can leverage on this opportunity for long-term earnings growth and can at the same time positively contribute to mitigating climate change.

Sustainability is deeply embedded in our strategy and corporate culture. This is what drives both our underlying performance and our opportunities for innovation and growth. I will now give you an overview of our fourth quarter and full year 2022 performance. So today I'm most proud of that we have delivered the best full year financial performance in 22 years, despite all market disruptions and challenges that we see around us. At the same time, we have been proactive and continue to deliver on our strategic roadmap.

As we're all aware, the inflationary cost pressures escalated towards the end of the year, and we could only partly mitigate them in Q4. If we look at our divisions, they give a mixed picture where biomaterials was the star performer, while we saw continued market slow down in both containerboard and sawn wood, a trend that really started in the middle of last year. We have also been busy with the reshaping of the business and positioning it for future

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.