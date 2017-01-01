LUMIKK555

Investing into the semiconductor space has been tough, but the space has enjoyed a monster rally in the last few weeks, and Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is up 20% from our buy call for a trade two weeks ago. The market has been discounting a ton of bad news in our opinion, and AMD as a stock has still been cut in more than half since reaching all-time highs even after the rally. We made a great trade, but it has painful for investors who bought the highs.

It is still and unloved sector with fundamental issues happening right now, as the cycle for semis is still slowing. Demand has cooled, and to make matters worse, pricing has been weak, too. The company just reported earnings are out and we want to cover them here.

Performance was mixed

The Q4 earnings were mixed, at best. The results were above consensus. We think that operations are approaching a trough, but we are not there quite yet. In Q4, revenue was $5.6 billion and actually increased 15.9% year-over-year, driven by decent growth in most segments from last year, but it was about flat from Q3. AMD's GAAP gross margins fell to 43%, a decline of 740 basis points year-over-year but ticked up from Q3's 42%. Adjusted gross margins were up to 51%, rising 70 basis points year-over-year, and up from Q3 as well.

Operating income declining

As the revenues and adjusted margins expanded in Q4, AMD saw gross profit strength, but operating expenses were high and led to operating income declines. We still think demand accelerates after we get through any recession we may have, and are predicting Q4 2023, as when a ramp up starts again for orders and pricing.

In Q4, AMD's operating income fell and was $1.26 billion, or 23% of revenue, down from $1.33 billion a year ago. AMD needs to focus more on controlling operating expenses, which jumped 45% from a year ago. All told, driven by better margins than expected, AMD net income was $1.1 billion, flat from year ago, Earnings per share fell, however, to $0.69 vs. $0.92 last year, but did beat by $0.02.

PC demand still is poor

We know from other chip stocks that slowing PC demand is a key factor in semi stock getting hit. It may take a few more quarters before we see increased demand, and certainly not until we emerge from a recession, and we are assuming we get one. What about AMD segments?

In Q4, the client segment revenue fell 51% year-over-year to $0.9 billion. Revenue was down from Q3 too. Gaming segment revenue was $1.6 billion, down 7% year-over-year as well. Once again, Xilinx helped the embedded segment, and revenue here was a strong $1.4 billion, and held up from Q3 as well. Finally, data center revenue remains a huge positive and it rose sequentially and increased a strong 47% year-over-year to $1.7 billion in Q4.

Looking ahead we believe gaming and data center will lead the way, while embedded is likely to see sequentially flat performance.

A lot of cash on hand

The balance sheet is still in great shape. At the end of Q4, cash was $5.9 billion. Cash from operations were $567 million compared to $822 million a year ago, while free cash flow was $443 million compared to $736 million a year ago. The company, despite being in a down turn, is very shareholder-friendly with cash. Cash was used to reduce debt, and to repurchase $250 million of shares this quarter. We see this continuing in 2023.

Early 2023 look

This is an early look, but we see ongoing weakness for PCs and client revenue. We think data center leads the way along with gaming and then embedded revenue. We are most excited to see cost cutting efforts and their impact on margin and operating income. We expect $2.5 billion in share repurchases in 2023, as the $8 billion that was authorized in early 2022 has plenty remaining.

Given the unknowns related to demand, and of course pricing, we are assuming operations start slowly in 2023 and ramp toward year end. We presently have a wide early look for revenue that could decline from 2023, or show strong increases. We believe a range of $21.0-$25.5 billion is likely, with revenue strength ramping later this year. Assuming at least a 50% margin, and even roughly comparable capex and opex, we see EPS of $2.80-$3.60. Assuming the midpoint, AMD shares are trading at about 24X FWD earnings. AMD stock is not cheap, but on a pull back, we would re-enter.

Take-home

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. stock is up off the lows and our trade played out pretty nicely. We love the repurchases here, and the management team. Data center will remain strong, but PC demand will struggle. The wildcard is how Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. controls spending, that will dictate much of the operating income potential as well as EPS. Operations are approaching, in our opinion, a trough in late 2023. If Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. shares reverse course, or the market sells this off, we would love to come back into AMD stock.