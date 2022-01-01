LABU: Leveraged Biotech ETF Review

Rahul Chahal profile picture
Rahul Chahal
196 Followers

Summary

  • Biotech stocks have pulled back and offer better risk to reward for investors, Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares ETF is a popular way to trade them.
  • M&A is likely to drive prices for mid-cap and small-cap biopharma.
  • Using a leveraged ETF like LABU is risky, even if it is in a favorable sector.

Woman examining laboratory samples

Solskin

In this article, we will review investing in a biotech leveraged exchange-traded fund, or ETF. The Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:LABU) seeks to make 3 times the daily return of the S&P Biotechnology

Holdings

LABU Holdings (Direxion Funds)

XBI

Chart of XBI (Author )

XBI SPX

Comparison XBI S&P 500 (Author )

XBI LABU

Comparison XBI LABU (Author )

Rev Est

Madrigal Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha )

Earnings

Madrigal Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha )

Madrigal

Madrigal Pharmaceutical (Author )

Rev Est

Arrowhead Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha )

Arrowhead

Arrowhead Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha )

Arrowhead

Arrowhead Pharmaceutical (Author )

Revenue Estimates

Cytokinetics Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha )

Earnings

Cytokinetics Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha )

Cytokines

Cytokines (Author )

Revenue Estimates

Akero Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha )

Earnings Estimates

Akero Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha )

Akero

Akero Therapeutics (Author )

Revenue Estimates

Altimmune Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha )

Earnings

Altimmune Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha )

Altimmune

Altimmune (Author )

This article was written by

Rahul Chahal profile picture
Rahul Chahal
196 Followers
20+ years experience investing in stocks, ETFs, real estate and other financial instruments. My career background before devoting myself full time into investment was in risk management for major US financial institutions. I plan to write about investment opportunities that are not common knowledge or have not been covered recently.

Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is to share information and not investment advice in any manner.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.