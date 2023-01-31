ITM Power Plc (ITMPF) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Jan. 31, 2023 5:23 PM ETITM Power Plc (ITMPF)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
133.74K Followers

ITM Power Plc (OTCPK:ITMPF) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 31, 2023 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dennis Schulz - Chief Executive Officer

Andy Allen - Chief Financial Officer

James Collins - Head of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the ITM Power Plc Interim Results Investor Presentation. Throughout this recorded presentation, investors will be in listen-only mode. Questions are encouraged and can be submitted anytime using the Q&A tab situated on the right-hand corner of your screen, just click Q&A, scroll to the bottom, type your question and press send.

Due the number of attendees on today's meeting, company may not be in a position to answer every question received. However, the company review all questions submitted, then we publish responses or approach to do so on the Investment Meet Company platform. Before we begin, we'd like to submit the following poll.

I'd now like to hand over to Dennis Schulz, CEO; and Andy Allen, CFO. Good morning.

Dennis Schulz

Good morning and good morning, everyone on the call. Thank you for taking the time to participate. I would like to start by introducing myself. My name is Dennis Schulz and I took over the role as the new CEO of ITM on 1st of December 2022, which was two months ago. It doesn't feel like that I have to say, but just two months ago.

Having with me 14 years of experience in the technology and EPC industry and related component in factory. I joined Linde in 2008 and had various positions in the company, among them as Head of Project Execution Services and as Head of Strategy and Mergers, Acquisitions, both in the company's headquarters in Munich.

Since 2017 I led the restructuring of one of the site of EPC entities in

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.