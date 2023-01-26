Teradyne Guides Lower; Expects To Return To Growth In 2024

Summary

  • Teradyne beat both top and bottom lines for Q4-2022 but provided lower guidance for Q1-2023.
  • 3nm production ramp delays will punish revenues and earnings in the first half of 2023, but I expect demand to pick up in the second half.
  • Even as a ramp in 3nm testing for the second half of 2023 is credible, I expect Teradyne to return to growth only in 2024.
  • Industrial Automation also performed below expectations due to industrial weakness in Europe.
  • Teradyne's long-term growth story is intact but delayed some; I remain a buyer but am reducing my growth projections and expected return on investment.

A Good Quarter But Lower Guidance

  • Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.92 handily trounced estimates by $0.17 or 22%. Revenue of $732M beat estimates by $20.16M.
  • However, guidance for the first quarter of 2023 was way off
2026 Bottom-Up Earning s Model In-Line with Recen t Growth Trends

Teradyne's Previous Earnings Forecast

Teradyne's Previous Earnings Forecast (Teradyne)

