Teradyne ( NASDAQ: TER

However, guidance for the first quarter of 2023 was way off the mark clearly indicating a slowdown; revenue of $550 million to $630 million or a midpoint of $590 vs. $636.93M consensus, was off by a whopping 7%.

It guided for GAAP net income of $0.26 to $0.49 per diluted share and non-GAAP net income of $0.28 to $0.52 per diluted share vs. $0.57 consensus. At a midpoint of $0.40 compared to $0.57 this is again a huge drop of 30%!

Teradyne has a lot of work ahead in 2023 and 2024 to regain growth - We are likely still only midway through the semiconductor cycle, with huge weaknesses in memory, slowing demand for PC's and slowing growth in cloud. As Microsoft ( MSFT ) indicated in its Dec 2022 Quarter results, demand for its flagship Azure cloud product slowed to the low 30% range; with likely even slower growth in the first half of calendar 2023.

The Challenges

The 3 Nanometer Delay

Clearly Teradyne's fortunes were riding on the launch of 3nm production in the first half of 2023. As with every improvement in production nodes from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) - one of Teradyne's largest customers, Teradyne benefits hugely. There is the obvious need for testing the massive increase in volume as more customers such as Apple (AAPL) and NVIDIA (NVDA) start ordering the new chips. Additionally testing gets more complex, which helps margins.

TSM's Conference Call poured cold water on any expectations of first half benefits to Teradyne. From TSM's CEO:

Our N3 has successfully entered volume production in late fourth quarter last year as planned, with good yield. We expect a smooth ramp in 2023 driven by both HPC and smartphone applications. As our customers' demand for N3 exceeds our ability to supply, we expect the N3 to be fully utilized in 2023. Sizable N3 revenue contribution, we expect to start in third quarter '23 and N3 will contribute mid-single-digit percentage of our total wafer revenue in 2023. We expect the N3 revenue in 2023 to be higher than N5 revenue in its first year in 2020. N3E will further extend our N3 family with enhanced performance, power, and yield and offer complete platform support for both smartphone and HPC applications. Volume production is scheduled for second half '23. Despite the ongoing inventory correction, we continue to observe a high level of customer engagement at both the N3 and N3E with a number of tape-outs more than 2x that of N5 in its first and second year.

Similar sentiments were expressed on the January 26th, 2023 Teradyne earnings call with analysts, where there were clear indications that Teradyne was not likely to get much growth from 3nm processors in 2023. Vivek Arya is an analyst for Bank of America and Greg Smith is Teradyne's President.

Vivek Arya Got it. And for my follow-up, I'm curious, for the 3-nanometer transition, do I absolutely need new testers? Or is it possible to just reuse existing tester capacity? Greg Smith Yes. Vivek, that's an excellent question. So unlike the memory market or the Wireless Test market, where you need new equipment for new standards, and that drives replacements, in node transitions like 3-nanometer, for the most part, the installed capacity is perfectly capable of testing the new part. And so the tester demand is really driven by increased complexity. So if you are testing a part that takes longer to test, you're going to need to add to your test capacity, test the part on both the stuff you already own and then the new testers that you buy. And so we look really carefully at how much of the industry is on a particular node because that drives basically the number of transistors that have to get tested. So it's definitely -- there's a high degree of reuse in the SOC market as nodes transition. Vivek Arya Got it. So there is a scenario where, if 3-nanometer volumes are low enough, that they don't really need to buy new testers in the back half, right? Greg Smith Yes. That's certainly one scenario. It's not our current best view, but things could certainly play out that way because of this balance of units versus complexity.

The Slow Growth in Industrial Automation

The IA market is not as compelling as I originally thought it to be; growth in Q4-22 was way below expectations at 7% in constant currency and 2% YoY as reported. It did grow 15% in constant currency in 2022, however that too was way below the 20% estimates made earlier in 2022.

The main reasons for the slowdown were a reduction in manufacturing activity and labor shortages in distribution in Europe. Management still expects IA to grow 20% in constant currency in 2023. However, I am skeptical and expect growth to be tepid and likely in the low teens in 2023. They expect the first half to be sluggish but the second half to make up lost ground - turnarounds seldom happen that fast, especially in the industrial sector with difficult economic conditions, higher interest rates and weaker PMI's.

Management remains confident that IA will reach 19% of sales by 2026, growing about 250% to $1Bn. However, I see competition creeping in, which at the least, will reduce pricing power to some extent. Fellow contributor Zen Analyst speaks of competition in the market in his article, citing operational flexibility and affordability of Cobots as two competing factors from younger and more nimble entrants that would likely dent Teradyne's market share.

