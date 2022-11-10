AMD Q4 2022 Quick Take: The Moment Of Truth

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
Marketplace

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. finished the fourth quarter strong with a double beat, despite challenging headwinds from the PC slump.
  • Data center sales have remained resilient thanks to continued momentum from AI verticals, as well as AMD's technology advantage which allowed capitalization on said opportunities.
  • Integration of new acquisitions are also progressing positively, especially on Xilinx.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Livy Investment Research. Learn More »

AMD Headquarters

hapabapa

The momentum in semiconductor stocks in recent weeks marks a stark shift from last year’s landslide losses. Investors have largely been celebrating the improving prospects of a “less hawkish” Fed ahead of upcoming rate decisions as inflationary pressures continue to ebb. Not

Thank you for reading my analysis. If you are interested in interacting with me directly in chat, more research content and tools designed for growth investing, and joining a community of like-minded investors, please take a moment to review my Marketplace service Livy Investment Research. Our service's key offerings include:

  • A subscription to our weekly tech and market news recap
  • Full access to our portfolio of research coverage and complementary editing-enabled financial models
  • A compilation of growth-focused industry primers and peer comps

Feel free to check it out risk-free through the two-week free trial. I hope to see you there!

This article was written by

Livy Investment Research profile picture
Livy Investment Research
6.72K Followers
Let the power of quality research drive your investment convictions

Boutique investment research shop providing professional coverage on disruptive thematic equities. Our analysis provides a deep dive on growth drivers present in the secular market to identify outperforming investments.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.