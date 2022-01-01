Alexandria Real Estate Shows Once More Why It's Not Your Typical Office REIT

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.05K Followers

Summary

  • Alexandria Real Estate Equities delivered excellent fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results.
  • Focusing on the biotech/life sciences industry has helped insulate the company from the work-from-home trend that has affected other office REITs so much.
  • Shares are not a bargain, but we believe they still offer decent return potential.

drone point of view business person talking on roof top garden outside office building

Edwin Tan

Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) just reported fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results, and it showed once more why it is a different kind of office REIT. While even high quality peers such as Boston Properties (

Alexandria Leasing

Alexandria Investor Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Alexandria Development Pipeline

Alexandria Investor Presentation

Alexandria Balance Sheet

Alexandria Investor Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Alexandria Investments

Alexandria Investor Presentation

Alexandria Guidance

Alexandria Investor Presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

This article was written by

WideAlpha profile picture
WideAlpha
4.05K Followers
Fin-tech startup leveraging machine learning technology to discover investing opportunities and to generate growth-optimal portfolios. Publisher of the WideAlpha AI-Selected Index, which has markedly outperformed its benchmark.

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ARE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling shares, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion, or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.