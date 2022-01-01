Edwin Tan

Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) just reported fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results, and it showed once more why it is a different kind of office REIT. While even high quality peers such as Boston Properties (BXP) and Kilroy Realty (KRC) are delivering results that show the strong headwinds from the work-from-home trend, Alexandria continues to impress with excellent leasing, rent growth, and occupancy. It is also showing that its properties continue to hold value through its asset recycling program. In 2022 it completed ~$2.2 billion in real estate dispositions and partial interest sales, generating gains of ~$1.2 billion. These sales were completed at very low cap rates averaging ~4.5%. During 2022 the company had strong leasing activity, proving that there is significant demand for the type of property that it offers.

Alexandria Investor Presentation

We would be worried if to maintain occupancy Alexandria had to lower rent, but in fact it has been raising rents at an impressive pace. Rental rate increased ~31% on lease renewals. This is a bit lower compared to the last couple of years, but it's still the fourth highest in the company's history. On a cash basis, rental rate increased ~22.1% on lease renewals, the second highest in the company's history. In addition to strong leasing spreads, the company has a very favorable lease structure where ~96% of leases contain annual rent escalations approximating 3%, and ~93% are triple net leases. The company clearly has a lot of pricing power, and the demand for its properties remains strong.

Growth

Through the combination of new developments and strong rent growth, Alexandria has managed to deliver outstanding revenue growth. As can be seen in the graph below, revenue has been growing very consistently, and the average quarterly year over year growth is ~16%.

Data by YCharts

Admittedly, there has been significant dilution along the way, with the company often raising capital to fund growth projects by selling shares. Fortunately the company has traded at relatively high valuations, meaning that the company got decent prices for the shares it issued.

Data by YCharts

What is important is that funds from operations per share have trended up, and have roughly doubled in the last ten years. Still, we would prefer it if the company relied more on capital recycling and debt financing, as equity capital tends to be more expensive. The positive side of this reliance on equity financing is that the balance sheet is in terrific shape.

Data by YCharts

Thanks to several projects scheduled to start coming online, the company has good visibility for future net operating income growth. The company had some projects that started in the fourth quarter of 2022, and there are significant others to be delivered through the fourth quarter of 2025.

Alexandria Investor Presentation

Balance Sheet

Alexandria has one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry, with strong investment grade credit ratings. It has a BBB+ from S&P Global, and Baa1 from Moody's. The vast majority of its debt has fixed interest rates, and its weighted average interest rate cost is relatively low at only ~3.53%. Its net debt and preferred stock to adjusted EBITDA is only ~5.1x.

Alexandria Investor Presentation

We actually believe the company could leverage a bit more to depend less on equity issuances. For example, Boston Properties and Kilroy Realty are considered to have solid balance sheets, and Alexandria is ~10% less leveraged.

Data by YCharts

Investments

In addition to its top-notch life sciences properties, Alexandria has some biotech investments. The carrying amount at the end of 2022 was ~$1.6 billion, not a negligible amount considering that the market cap of the company is ~$25 billion, but not a game changer either. In some cases Alexandria invests in its own tenants. About 29% of its investments are in tenant companies, and ~82% are private companies.

Alexandria Investor Presentation

Guidance

Alexandria is guiding funds from operations per share for 2023 to be between $8.86 and $9.06, and for year end 2023 occupancy to be between 94.8% and 95.8%. In 2022 Alexandria delivered FFO of $8.42 per share, which means that at the midpoint FFO is expected to grow ~6.4%. Occupancy is expected to improve a little bit throughout the year, but it is already much higher than that of most office peers.

Alexandria Investor Presentation

Valuation

The market seems pretty aware that Alexandria is outperforming peers operationally, as there is a significant gap between its valuation and that of some of its high-quality peers. For example, the EV/EBITDA at which its shares trade is much higher than that of Boston Properties and Kilroy Realty. These peers, however, are being much more affected by the work-from-home trend.

Data by YCharts

Based on the guided FFO for 2023, shares are trading at a forward P/FFO of ~17.8x. For a quality REIT which is still delivering significant growth we believe that is a very reasonable multiple. On an EV/EBITDA basis the company is trading at a small discount to its ten year average. At this valuation we would not expect significant multiple expansion, but the returns can still be quite reasonable. Between a ~3% dividend yield and 6-7% FFO growth, we believe shares are priced for a ~10% annual return.

Data by YCharts

Risks

While Alexandria continues to deliver excellent results, we do wonder if at some point the company could be negatively affected from the work-from-home trend that is affecting its peers so much. So far it seems that the combination of excellent quality locations, in some of the most desirable biotech clusters, and a focus on life sciences customers has somewhat insulated the company from the headwinds other office REITs are experiencing. Still, we believe investors should be careful and continue to monitor very close occupancy and leasing spreads for signs of weakness.

Conclusion

Alexandria delivered excellent fourth quarter and full-year 2022 results, despite several of its office peers showing weakness resulting from the work-from-home trend and a weakening economy. That said, shares are not particularly cheap, especially when compared to peers such as Boston Properties and Kilroy Realty. We believe the higher valuation is justified by the strong focus on life science properties, and the excellent operational results. We believe this is one of those cases where paying for quality is a good idea, and Alexandria has shown once again that it is one of the highest quality REITs.