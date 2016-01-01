LumiNola

Continuing with the trend of some of my recent articles, I want to look at another one of the cloud software majors today, Workday (NYSE:NASDAQ:WDAY). Consistent with some of my other favorites in the space, Salesforce (CRM), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), and others, it's a company with strong coverage across the business landscape, generates strong and growing free cash flow, and has been sold down of late.

My dive into this company is somewhat timely, as you'll see their advertisement coming up in the third quarter of the Super Bowl. The early trailer for it shows rockstars including Ozzy Osbourne in an office. Based on the company's existing customer base, it's unlikely many companies need to be told who Workday is, but it will be interesting to see regardless. I won't go into the history of some of the companies who blew their seed rounds on Super Bowl spots, it definitely isn't the go-to spot looking for investment ideas.

Workday was the first-mover in cloud human capital management. Effectively, as a B2B SaaS provider, the company began to replace the old-line on-premises providers like Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and SAP. The offering provided companies the tools to better accrue, manage, and retain employees. Today, the company is second only to Microsoft (NYSE:MSFT) in unique users among the major software providers, and continues to add offerings, most notably financial management. Looking above, the TAM (of course, provided by the company) is immense, and it continues to grow over time. This falls right into the exciting SaaS model of land-and-expand, where companies sign on for one product and over time tack on the rest of the bundle.

Nearly two decades into the company's arrival on the scene, and it is now the market leader for human capital management software. The way the wind is blowing, it appears to be only a matter of time until nearly every company has made the transition to off-premises cloud-based solutions. Similar to CRM and NOW, this has led to strong top-line growth rates over time, as more and more companies are coaxed to make the switch, despite the up-front hassle.

Above is a breakdown of exactly what the company brings to the table across a variety of industries. Unlike a few of the niche operators I've covered, notable Veeva (NYSE:VEEV), the company is relatively industry agnostic, which checks the chart considering 50% of the Fortune 500 are subscribers. This obviously aids the TAM number cited above.

The company's presentations love to talk about land and expand, but management doesn't provide a discrete figure for net revenue retention. Net revenue retention would quantify exactly how well the company is doing with churn. However, revenue growth hasn't shown any indicators to concern investors. Looking above, the company is showing that revenue growth from the expand side of the equation is growing, which will continue as the company adds new offerings into the mix. Below, it shows that new customers have actually signed on to more offerings for onboarding over time. A likely contributor to this is an increased trust in Workday's value proposition. Some additional perspective from the most recent earnings call:

Our industry focus continues to pay off. In Q3, nowhere was this more evident than the health care vertical where we had a strong growth in new ACV and where we surpassed $0.5 billion in annual recurring revenue. By far, the two largest costs for health care organizations are labor and materials. And by leveraging our full suite of HCM, FINS and supply chain solutions, they are able to help optimize spend across these critical areas. In fact, all of our larger Q3 health care wins were full suite, and including Workday's supply chain management.

Looking above, the company provided a useful table of product attach rates for each of its customers. As you can see, there are still plenty of opportunities for growth within just the existing customer base.

Workday is founder-led but is coming up on a CEO changeout. Co-founder Aneel Bhusri will be handing over the reins and staying on as just the Chairman and Co-CEO Carl Eschenbach will take over as the sole CEO for the company. The market didn't react much to the news, and Eschenbach has been there for a long time. The company's shares are dual-class, with almost sole control remaining with the co-founders until 2026, when the classes will combine and give shareholders more control over the company.

The most recent quarterly earnings were great. Subscription revenues grew 22% to $1.43B, 25% of revenues are generated outside of the US. The subscription revenue backlog grew 28% to $14.1B, with $8.62B expected in the next 24 months. Operating margin came in at 19.7%, and operating cash flow was $409M. All numbers are pointed in the right direction, and the company continues to fire on all cylinders. Some notable wins from the quarter:

With that, I'd like to share some highlights from the quarter. In Q3, we further solidified our position as a leader in Cloud HR with notable new HCM customers, including Intermountain Health, SGS and Texas Roadhouse. In addition, we had several key HCM go-lives, including Best Buy, Canadian Tire Corporation and the State of Oklahoma. For Workday Financial Management, we continue to see strong demand and momentum in Q3. Key new wins included a Fortune 200 provider of information technology solutions, Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, EZCorp and Thomas Jefferson University. It's important to note that each of these customers have also selected us for HCM, reinforcing the power of the full Workday platform providing further evidence that companies are going all in with us. Key financial management go-lives during the quarter included City of Baltimore and Medical University of South Carolina.

Looking ahead, management is projecting FY 23 revenues to grow 22%, the backlog to grow 19%, and operating margins to stabilize at 19.2%. The team was even willing to throw out some conservative FY 24 guidance for 17-19% revenue growth and discussed the path to $10B revenues with a 25% operating margin as the medium-term target for the company.

As I look at the company, it seems plausible. It's still relatively early days for the company's financial offerings, with only around 1/4 of the customers of its HCM offering, and the company continues to build out additional use cases within ERP for its customers. Workday Extend, a platform for companies to build tailor-made solutions on the Workday platform, had more than 750 applications in production according to management on the call. These types of things are what build a huge moat around SaaS companies. Even if other offerings come along that are cheaper, they are less likely to offer the full suite Workday has, and if a company has already invested in its own tailor-made solutions, it will take an act of congress to get them to switch. As far as overall business fundamentals, there's a lot here to like about Workday. Now let's look at some financials.

So, the dreaded share count has marched higher for Workday over time, and the company carries more debt than a lot of the cloud companies I've covered recently. However, free cash flow more than easily covers any long-term debt. As far as share count, stock-based compensation has been on the decline, but share price has mostly risen over time. Looking at the 10-K, 8.4M shares were issued to employees in FY 22, 9.3M in 2021, and 9.6M in 2019. Based on a reader's discussion on my last article, I want to look at cash flows subtracting those shares as expenses, considering it is effectively employee pay. From the 10-K, the company showed $1.1B in share-based compensation expenses in 2022. This puts the free cash flow a little more into perspective, taking it down closer to $2-300M. However, the company still ends up with the cash, shareholders just get diluted.

That being said, the company is embarking on its first share-repurchase authorization of $500M. It wouldn't have fully counteracted dilution from this past year, so don't get too excited.

Looking across the cloud landscape, Workday is almost riding the line, with a valuation compared to growth similar to a company like Okta (NYSE:OKTA). Many of the other companies I follow are much more expensive looking at it from this perspective, like Adobe (NYSE:ADBE), Autodesk (ADSK), and NOW. So, despite the relative safety and strong operating metrics, you aren't paying up too terrible compared to peers for Workday based on sales metrics.

Looking below, Workday hits the rule-of-40, has strong gross margins, and most other figures are relatively in line. A couple things to notice. Workday's R&D expenses are much higher compared to revenues than NOW, ADBE, Paycom, and others. Share-based compensation as a percentage of revenues are relatively in-line, which isn't something to brag about. Revenue multiples are relatively low.

The lifecycle of these cloud companies normally consists of astronomical valuations early in life. Some of them grow profitably, others burn cash like it's going out of style. Nearly all of them issue stock to dilute existing shareholders into oblivion.

Based on the graph above, Workday is still in the astronomical valuation camp. At 50X earnings, investors are paying up for the future massive cash printer Workday can become.

Based on today's valuation (30% off of 52-week highs), an investment could yield annualized returns in the high 20% range based on analyst earnings growth expectations.

Among cloud peers, Workday is relatively recession-resistant. Management likes to call the company "mission-critical". Growth could very easily slow as companies right-size spend into a tough environment, but the looming recession is no secret and this hasn't materialized yet. Aneel Bhusri responded to a question about the macro environment on the recent call as follows:

Well, I guess, I'd start with I wish that was the case across the Board. We definitely see some -- you see in a downturn, you see some movement to -- well, I got to get on the right stuff to help me manage through these volatile environments. At the same time, there are other customers that are just cautious in making new decisions. And so I think they tend to balance each other out. I'm not sure there's a -- I'm not sure it's a big boost for us or a big negative for us. We're all seeing the same environment. But there are definitely customers who are behind on making the transition. I feel like this is a catalyst to make that transition. And then there are others who already made the transition that maybe think, 'Hey, let's be cautious on follow-on purchases.

I'm not a fan of the company's stock-based compensation. However, the business itself is fantastic, and one I'll be adding to my portfolio. Among the cloud companies, Workday is likely going to be a future blue-chip and I'll hold my nose on the valuation and any other nits and lice for now. Workday is a buy.