Workday In The Super Bowl, Continues To Be A Buy

Jan. 31, 2023 7:18 PM ETWorkday, Inc. (WDAY)ADBE, MSFT, NOW, OKTA, ORCL, VEEV
Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
2.83K Followers

Summary

  • Workday is a top-tier cloud SaaS company.
  • The business is firing on all cylinders, stock-based compensation remains a problem across the industry.
  • 30% off of its highs, Workday is a buy, and a future blue-chip.

Closeup shot of an unrecognisable businesswoman using a calculator and laptop in an office

LumiNola

Continuing with the trend of some of my recent articles, I want to look at another one of the cloud software majors today, Workday (NYSE:NASDAQ:WDAY). Consistent with some of my other favorites in the space, Salesforce (

tam breakdown

Company presentation

market leadership in HCM

Company presentation

company use cases

Company presentation

land and expand

Company presentation

SKU's when onboarding

Company presentation

attach rates

Company presentation

Chart
Data by YCharts

Valuations across cloud

Clouded Judgement Substack

Chart of key metrics

Clouded Judgement Substack

Valuation over time.

FAST Graphs

Earnings estimates

FAST Graphs

This article was written by

Jonathan Wheeler profile picture
Jonathan Wheeler
2.83K Followers
I have been writing since 2016, and I enjoy the process of interacting with the broader investing community on Seeking Alpha. I employ basically a barbell approach to portfolio management, with a stable base of dividend growth companies and exposure to high growth companies looking for the next blue chips.https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/jonathan-wheeler

Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CRM, NOW, ADBE, ADSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.